Penthouse formerly owned by Britney Spears, Cher and Russell Simmons hits market for $7M

Apartment sits atop building where Tower Records once operated

Feb.February 20, 2022 02:49 PM
By Vince Dimiceli
The penthouse once owned by Britney Spears atop the Silk Building. (Compass)

This listing could make the Hot 100.

The penthouse atop the building that once housed Tower Record’s Noho location — and has been the home to such music industry royalty as Cher, Russell Simmons and Britney Spears — can now be taken for a spin for just under $7 million.

The quad-plex, located at 14 E. Fourth Street in the Silk Building, was Spears’ home for four years in the early 2000s, during which time she combined two units into the 3,785-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath that exist today.

Back then, the “Toxic” singer could enjoy the apartment’s jetliner views of the Village, the Empire State Building and beyond thanks to its 400-square-foot top-floor terrace and a great room with four windows looking out on the city below.

The main level’s open plan features 12-foot ceilings, a living and dining room with a wood-burning fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen complete Sub Zero, Kitchenaid and Viking appliances. There’s also a powder room and a full-sized, vented, laundry room with a slop sink.

The main bedroom has a wood-burning fireplace, plenty of closet space and a wet bar, as well as an ensuite, five-piece primary bath with Italian marble and Tasos flooring and Kohler fixtures.

The home, which is listed with Compass agent Ian Slater, was originally owned by Cher, the “Believe” singer who purchased it in the 1980s. In 1990, she sold it to Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons for $1.6 million, according to Compass.

The Tower Records store on the ground floor of the building closed back in 2006. The decades-old establishment was one of a chain of record stores with locations in Hollywood, Nashville, Sacramento, Austin, Boston, Portland and Seattle.

Tower Records still has a presence in Japan, with its flagship store in Tokyo is considered a time warp, according to the New York Times, where music lovers can traverse nine floors of selections, see in-store performances and be comforted by the yellow and red sign out front with the chain’s old motto: “No music, no life.”




