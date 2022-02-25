Open Menu

Health care REITs eyeing combination into $10B company

Healthcare Trust of America and Healthcare Realty Trust in talks

National /
Feb.February 25, 2022 11:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Todd Meredith, chief executive officer, Healthcare Realty Trust; Peter Foss, interim president and chief executive officer, Healthcare Trust of America (Healthcare Realty Trust, Healthcare Trust of America, iStock)

Two billion-dollar health care real estate investment trusts are poised to combine into a medical office behemoth.

Healthcare Trust of America is in advanced talks to merge with Healthcare Realty Trust, the Wall Street Journal reported. People familiar with the matter told the Journal the cash-and-stock deal could be finalized in the next few days, but the talks could still fall apart.

Terms of the potential transaction weren’t clear.

Healthcare Trust of America had about a $6.6 billion market value as of Feb. 24, while Healthcare Realty Trust had a $4.6 billion value. The Journal reported a combined company could be valued at more than $10 billion.

Both trusts own and operate medical offices across the nation. Healthcare Trust of America has more than 25 million square feet in its portfolio; Healthcare Realty Trust has about 18 million square feet.

Healthcare Trust of America, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has been exploring a sale for months amid shareholder-activist pressure, the Journal reported. The trust was founded in 2006 and went public in 2012, but had mixed results on the stock market, including a plunge at the beginning of the pandemic. Former CEO Scott Peters resigned in August without explanation.

In September, the REIT purchased the 1905 Medical Center in Boca Raton for $50 million. The REIT was previously part of a consortium that sold a 459-bed hospital property, three office buildings and a medical office mall in Lauderdale Lakes to Medical Properties Trust for $171 million.

Read more

Healthcare Realty Trust is based in Nashville. According to the Journal, the trust’s fourth-quarter earnings included a 5.3 percent increase in normalized funds from operations year-over-year.

San Clemente-based CareTrust REIT began exploring a sale in late 2021 as it dealt with pandemic-driven challenges. The trust has a market capitalization of about $2.1 billion and owns 224 properties across 27 states, including health care properties, nursing homes and senior housing.

Investors have flocked to medical offices since the onset of the pandemic. The Journal reported in April doctors and medical tenants remained more up-to-date on rent payments than other office tenants, leading major players to invest in the sector.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatehealthcareMedical OfficesREITS

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Michael Stern and Joseph Chetrit in front of 9 DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn (Getty Images, JDS Development, LoopNet/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Chetrit and Stern go toe-to-toe on Downtown Brooklyn supertall
    Chetrit and Stern go toe-to-toe on Downtown Brooklyn supertall
    Urban Edge Jeffrey Olson with Sunrise Mall (iStock, Getty, Urban Edge)
    Long Island mall’s owners, eyeing rebirth, will let it die
    Long Island mall’s owners, eyeing rebirth, will let it die
     Illustration of CoStar's offices at 501 South 5th Street in Richmond, Virginia (iStock, Google Maps)
    Alleged arson at CoStar headquarters leads to arrest
    Alleged arson at CoStar headquarters leads to arrest
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    NYC hotels still slogging through slow months
    NYC hotels still slogging through slow months
    From left: Aaron Yang, vice president, Din Tai Fung; Albert Yang, vice president, Din Tai Fung (Din Tai Fung, LoopNet, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Paramount’s 1633 Broadway set for famed Taiwanese chain’s first East Coast outpost
    Paramount’s 1633 Broadway set for famed Taiwanese chain’s first East Coast outpost
    Dispensaries (iStock)
    Green Rush: RIPCO leases to cannabis operators
    Green Rush: RIPCO leases to cannabis operators
    (iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Inflation’s at a 40-year high. Commercial real estate didn’t get the memo
    Inflation’s at a 40-year high. Commercial real estate didn’t get the memo
    From left: Richard Pzena, chairman, Pzena Investment Management; John Greed, chairman, president and CEO, Mutual of America (Pzena Investment Management, Mutual of America, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Tenants ink leases for 320Ksf at 320 Park
    Tenants ink leases for 320Ksf at 320 Park
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.