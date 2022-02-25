Open Menu

Academy Award winner buys and sells in East Hampton

Feb.February 28, 2022 04:00 PM
TRD Staff
Mercedes Ruehl (Getty, Realtor)

An Oscar winner is downsizing in East Hampton, trading in her 2,500-square-foot house for one about half that size.

Mercedes Ruehl purchased a property in the northwest area of East Hampton for slightly more than $1.3 million, Dirt reported. The 1,300-square-foot property is extremely private, covered in trees and foliage.

Features of the home include a pool, spa, large deck and side yard. The living room has skylights and the abode also includes a fireplace. The layout features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and the property is slightly more than a half-acre.

The actress’ recently purchased property was listed with Triplemint, according to Dirt.

Behind the Hedges reported earlier in the week that Ruehl sold her property at 163 Talmage Farm Lane in Springs for about $1.7 million — her asking price — in December.

The 2,500-square-foot property was marketed by Jackie Lowey of Saunders & Associates, according to Behind the Hedges. It was purchased by artist and skateboarder Giovanni Estevez and designer Karyn Grupski.

Ruehl, 73, had bought the property in 2017 for $958,000. The one-story home includes multiple fireplaces and a private patio off the primary bedroom suite, as well as two guest rooms and a shared bath. There’s also a private backyard with a pool.

Previously, she lived at a waterfront home on Gerard Drive with her partner, abstract expressionist painter David Geiser, who died in 2020 at 73 years old.

Ruehl lived in the Spring since 2000 according to Behind the Hedges, so leaving the area for another East Hampton home marks a big change. The native of Jackson Heights, Queens, is known for her role in the play “Lost in Yonkers,” which earned her a Tony Award, and her supporting role in the 1992 film “The Fisher King,” which garnered an Oscar.

Ruehl most recently appeared on the big screen in the 2019 film “Hustlers.” Her 30 other movie credits include “Big” with Tom Hanks and “Married to the Mob” with Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Modine and Alec Baldwin.

