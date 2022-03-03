Open Menu

Devilish listing: Former NHL star Ilya Kovalchuk selling NJ mansion

Hockey player relists 22K-sf Alpine property for $15M, 17% off original ask

Tri-State /
Mar.March 04, 2022 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ilya Kovalchuk and 10 Frick Drive in Alpine, New Jersey (Getty, Signature Realty NJ/Michelle Pais Group)

Ilya Kovalchuk and 10 Frick Drive in Alpine, New Jersey (Getty, Signature Realty NJ/Michelle Pais Group)

The devil that came up from Georgia is willing to make a deal: Former NHL star Ilya Kovalchuk has relisted his New Jersey mansion at a discount.

Kovalchuk and his wife, singer Nicole Andrazajtis, listed the 22,000-square-foot mansion they built in Alpine for about $15 million, the New York Post reported. The couple first tried to sell the home at 10 Frick Drive for $18 million in 2019, then lowered the ask to $16 million one year later.

The pair purchased the two-acre parcel where the mansion now stands for $4.5 million in 2010, according to the New York Post, shortly after Kovalchuk was traded from the Atlanta Thrashers to the New Jersey Devils.

Kovalchuk signed a 15-year, $100 million contract to remain in New Jersey that September, then kicked off a firestorm by retiring from the NHL less than three years later to return to his native Russia.

The home has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as several powder rooms and a “banquet-size” dining room, according to the Post.

Buyers may want to bring a chef along, as the home includes a chef’s kitchen, prep kitchen, walk-in pantry and wine storage. Other features of the home include a lounge, theater, bar and guest suite.

Dennis McCormack of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

The home is fewer than 300 feet from a 60-acre Alpine estate that sold for $27.5 million in January. That home, at 1 Frick Drive, was once owned by the family of steel magnate Henry Clay Frick. Richard Kurtz, the founder of New Jersey-based apartment owner and manager Kamson, sold the property to an anonymous buyer.

Kurtz’s primary residence is in Florida, and that may be the plan for Kovalchuk too. Last month, the Kovalchuks picked up a condo unit at Palazzo Della Luna, the newest building on Fisher Island, for $8.5 million. Fellow athletes Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee also call the island home.

Kovalchuk was a three-time All-Star in the NHL, playing for the Atlanta Thrashers, New Jersey Devils, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals during his career. He also won an Olympic gold medal in 2018, representing the unofficial Russian team, and served as the general manager of the Russian Olympic Committee’s men’s ice hockey team that competed in Beijing last month.

Kovalchuk, who played his youth hockey in Moscow, was part of a social movement called PutinTeam, formed in 2017 by current Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin to express support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateLuxury Real EstateNew JerseyResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    The Pear Brothers with the Blair House in Sutton Place (Google Maps, Pearsfoundation)
    William Pears picks up 62 condos for $25M
    William Pears picks up 62 condos for $25M
    Home shopping in the suburbs? Listings still scant
    Home shopping in the suburbs? Listings still scant
    Home shopping in the suburbs? Listings still scant
    Clockwise from top left: Robert Reffkin, Corcoran; David Walker, Triplemint; Bess Friedman, Brown Harris Stevens; Scott Durkin, Douglas Elliman; Pam Liebman, Corcoran; Frederick Peters, Coldwell Banker Warburg
    Resi royalty: Ranking Manhattan’s top residential brokerages of 2021
    Resi royalty: Ranking Manhattan’s top residential brokerages of 2021
    7 Fairfield Pond Lane (Bates Masi Architects)
    Oceanfront estate in Hamptons fetches $50M
    Oceanfront estate in Hamptons fetches $50M
    (iStock)
    New development activity spikes in February — even in Queens
    New development activity spikes in February — even in Queens
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.