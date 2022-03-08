Open Menu

Brooklyn pizza mainstay making Montauk debut

Roberta’s aims to open by Memorial Day

Mar.March 08, 2022 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Brandon Hoy, co-owner, Roberta’s Pizza, in front of 240 Fort Pond Road in Montauk (Heritage Radio Network, Compass, iStock)

A popular Brooklyn pizza joint is headed to Montauk, whereit’s ready to fire up the ovens year-round.

Bushwick-based Roberta’s is opening an outpost in Montauk, Behind the Hedges reported. Co-owners Brandon Hoy and Carlo Mirachi recently purchased the property at 240 Fort Pond Road for $3 million in an off-market deal arranged by Hal Zwick and Jeffrey Sztorc of Compass Commercial.

240 Fort Pond Road in Montauk (Compass)

The property used to house Arbor, a restaurant owned by Apollo Global Management co-founder Marc Rowan; Rowan still owns Duryea’s Lobster Deck nearby, according to Behind the Hedges.

“We’ve been looking for quite some time,” Hoy told Behind the Hedges about opening in the area. “This opportunity was so amazing. We really couldn’t pass it up.”

The restaurant is 5,400 square feet, seating at least 125 people inside and 40 additional people outside on the patio, where there is a second bar. The property also includes space for an office on the second floor.

(Compass)

The property was last renovated only six years ago, prior to Arbor opening in the space. The Roberta’s owners don’t have any significant renovation plans for the property.

Hoy told the outlet he hopes to have Roberta’s up and running by Memorial Day weekend and operate it around the year. A general manager has already been hired and staff recruitment has started.

Read more

“Montauk is a really good fit,” Hoy told Behind the Hedges. “I think we fit in both the worlds that exist out there — the everyday local people I think can really enjoy it and the people that are coming seasonal can enjoy it.

(Compass)

Roberta’s debuted in 2008 on Moore Street in Bushwick, taking hold of a converted warehouse. Since then, Roberta’s has opened in Domino Park and Culver City, Los Angeles, and is planning an outpost in Studio City.

Last year, Roberta’s signed a lease to open its first standalone Manhattan location in Morningside Heights near Columbia University. The lease of approximately 830 square feet was for 2913 Broadway.

[Behind the Hedges] — Holden Walter-Warner




