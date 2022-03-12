Open Menu

Look up! Jonah Hill lists Noho condo for $11M

Mar.March 12, 2022 03:32 PM
TRD Staff
(Compass)

The Manhattan loft owned by “Don’t Look Up” star Jonah Hill has hit the market for $11 million.

The New York Post is reporting the 38-year-old actor, who purchased what was then a four-bedroom, four-bath Noho home in 2015 for just over $9 million, since converted it to an expansive three-bedroom that had been on and off the rental market between 2019 and 2021.

The condo, inside the Schumacher building, features the highest ceilings in the 130-year-old former lithographer’s factory, oversized arched wood frame windows, wide plank white oak floors and cold rolled blackened steel accents, according to its listing.

It has a 22-foot by 34-foot “great room” with four oversized windows and a custom-made projector and screen for showing movie-theater-quality flicks. (“This Is The End” may be a good choice, in this case).

The chef’s kitchen includes top-of-the-line appliances, Calacatta marble countertops and a slab stone island with a marble waterfall.

The oversized primary bedroom, which has enough space to accommodate a separate seating or lounging area, has exposed brick barrel-vaulted ceilings, four large windows that overlook a Ken Smith-designed courtyard garden, and a spacious walk-in closet. Two en-suite Calacatta marble bathrooms are attached, with one featuring a deep soaking tub, heated floors and a glass-walled steam shower.

The two additional bedrooms also have en-suite baths and vaulted ceilings.

The building features a 24-hour doorman, concierge, fitness center, children’s playroom, and a roof deck.

The Post, doing what it does best, also reports that Hill has been spending much of his time with his new girlfriend, Sarah Brady, with whom the “Wolf of Wall Street” star has been linked with since August, on the Hawaiian Island of Kauai.

Hill’s other big movie hits include “Superbad,” “Moneyball,” “21 Jump Street,” and of course, “Sausage Party,” in which he provided the voice of Carl, an ill-fated anthropomorphic hot dog.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli




