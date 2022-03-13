Action star Steven Seagal, a Buddhist, martial arts enthusiast and Russian citizen, unloaded his 5,000-acre ranch in remote northern California for $7 million, five years after President Vladimir Putin granted him a passport.

Seagal’s property is operated as a nature preserve and cattle ranch known as Lava Lakes Nature Preserve, just south of Montague and offers views of Mount Shasta, Dirt.com reported. It’s in Siskiyou County.

The ranch, described in the listing as a “hidden and private paradise,” listed in 2014 and again in 2015 with an asking price of $12 million before it was taken off the market. It has three homes, including a 14,000-square-foot Tennessee white-pine main house.

Seagal has been unloading his U.S. properties over the past few years, often for a loss. Last year, he sold a Scottsdale mansion for $3.55 million, just over the $3.5 million he paid for it in 2010. In 2018, he sold his 8,000-square-foot home and 12-acre property in Memphis for $880,000, about half the $1.5 million he spent on it in 2005.

The California ranch has nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and is decorated with Buddhist statues and taxidermy bears. The home has a double-height living room and chef-grade kitchen. The primary bedroom, which has a private view deck, has a cathedral ceiling and stone fireplace.

The ranch’s original 4,200-square-foot home, known as Olander House, is about a mile away from the main house. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The third home on the property, which was used to house ranch hands, has two bedrooms. The property also has seven lakes with several species of waterfowl, bass and upland birds.

Seagal was banned for five years from Ukraine, now under attack from Russia, after Putin awarded him the passport. He recently said he’s hoping for a peaceful resolution to the war.

“I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other,” Seagal told the New York Post. “My prayers are that both countries will come to a positive, peaceful resolution where we can live and thrive together in peace.”

[Dirt] — Victoria Pruitt