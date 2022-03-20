Orlando-area mansion features Disney, Harry Potter and Star Wars rooms

An 11,250-square-foot mansion near Orlando, decked out for kid movie fans with rooms dedicated to Disney, Harry Potter and “Star Wars,” is asking $6.9 million.

The 12-bedroom, 15-bath estate at 521 Muirfield Loop in Reunion is also only a few miles from Walt Disney World Resort, Seaworld and Universal Studios, according to the listing.

The two-story mansion also has treats for adults, including views of the 14th hole of a Jack Nicklaus golf course. It comes with a Reunion Resort membership with access to courses designed by Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson and has marble floors, chandeliers, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a dining room for 14 and floor-to-ceiling windows.

It’s the amenities that draw the most attention, from a Disney-themed arcade room to a Star Wars-themed, two-lane bowling alley, plus a hidden Harry Potter-themed play area with a castle, slide, climbing frame and foam-bottomed pit.

Each of the home’s 10 bedroom suites is decorated in an “around the world” theme, after global cities from London to Bangkok, Paris to Cairo.

Two additional children’s bedrooms are outfitted with bunk beds for four, including one shaped like cars, and another with music-themed beds accompanied by a small performance stage.

The house also has a 12-seat movie theater, billiard/pool table, card/poker table, private gym and a spa with sauna and steam room.

Outside is a swimming pool, hot tub and fire pit. A second floor balcony provides sweeping views.

Alice Anne Jackson of Corcoran Premier Realty has the listing.

