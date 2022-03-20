Open Menu

Orlando-area mansion features Disney, Harry Potter and Star Wars rooms

Reunion Resort golf course estate asking $6.9M has 10 bedrooms with global city themes

Miami Weekend Edition /
Mar.March 20, 2022 09:20 AM
By Dana Bartholomew
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
521 Muirfield Loop, Reunion (Compass, iStock)

521 Muirfield Loop, Reunion (Compass, iStock)

An 11,250-square-foot mansion near Orlando, decked out for kid movie fans with rooms dedicated to Disney, Harry Potter and “Star Wars,” is asking $6.9 million.

The 12-bedroom, 15-bath estate at 521 Muirfield Loop in Reunion is also only a few miles from Walt Disney World Resort, Seaworld and Universal Studios, according to the listing.

The two-story mansion also has treats for adults, including views of the 14th hole of a Jack Nicklaus golf course. It comes with a Reunion Resort membership with access to courses designed by Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson and has marble floors, chandeliers, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a dining room for 14 and floor-to-ceiling windows.

521 Muirfield Loop, Reunion (Compass)

It’s the amenities that draw the most attention, from a Disney-themed arcade room to a Star Wars-themed, two-lane bowling alley, plus a hidden Harry Potter-themed play area with a castle, slide, climbing frame and foam-bottomed pit.

Each of the home’s 10 bedroom suites is decorated in an “around the world” theme, after global cities from London to Bangkok, Paris to Cairo.

Two additional children’s bedrooms are outfitted with bunk beds for four, including one shaped like cars, and another with music-themed beds accompanied by a small performance stage.

The house also has a 12-seat movie theater, billiard/pool table, card/poker table, private gym and a spa with sauna and steam room.

Outside is a swimming pool, hot tub and fire pit. A second floor balcony provides sweeping views.

Alice Anne Jackson of Corcoran Premier Realty has the listing.

[contact author email=”[email protected]” text=”Contact Dana Bartholomew”]

[read more title=”Read more”]

[/readmore]

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
disneyFloridamansionsOrlandoReunion Resort

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Tampa Bay (iStock)
Tampa Bay saw biggest rent hikes in US this year
Tampa Bay saw biggest rent hikes in US this year
Austin, Texas (Credit: iStock)
Austin’s mansion market is booming
Austin’s mansion market is booming
The mansion used as a setting in the film "House of Gucci." (Airbnb)
Get your Gucci on: Mansion featured in Lady Gaga movie available on Airbnb
Get your Gucci on: Mansion featured in Lady Gaga movie available on Airbnb
Joel Greenberg's attorney holding legal texts outside of a federal courthouse (Getty)
Joel Greenberg associates indicted on federal real estate fraud charges in Florida
Joel Greenberg associates indicted on federal real estate fraud charges in Florida
Zillow listing showed Jan. 6 rioter’s list of illegal explosives, FBI says
Zillow listing showed Jan. 6 rioter’s list of illegal explosives, FBI says
Zillow listing showed Jan. 6 rioter’s list of illegal explosives, FBI says
A rendering of The Residences at 400 Central and John Catsimatidis (Catsimatidis via Getty)
John Catsimatidis breaks ground on 46-story condo project in St. Pete
John Catsimatidis breaks ground on 46-story condo project in St. Pete
Identity revealed of Saudis who amassed Florida real estate empire through shell companies
Identity revealed of Saudis who amassed Florida real estate empire through shell companies
Identity revealed of Saudis who amassed Florida real estate empire through shell companies
Phase out of flood insurance subsidies could upend coastal real estate markets
Phase out of flood insurance subsidies could upend coastal real estate markets
Phase out of flood insurance subsidies could upend coastal real estate markets
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.