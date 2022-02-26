“Jumanji” house in Orlando lists for $25M

Jungle foliage in and around Orlando’s priciest home could fill a set for the film “Jumanji.”

The 12-bedroom, 15 bath estate known as “Entrelagos” commands its own peninsula between Lake Sheen and Lake Tibet, within the prestigious Butler Chain of Lakes in Windermere, the New York Post reported. Its asking price: $25 million.

The listing has gone viral on social media. “Strong possibility that someone has been playing Jumanji in that library,” one commenter posted.

The three-story, 14,700 square-foot home on 2.4 acres took almost 10 years and $8 million to build, and is now dwarfed by a dense tropical forest. Hand-carved flowers, vines and bold botanicals fill almost every column, door, balcony, staircase and light fixture. Each oak, rock and iron addition was handcrafted in the Philippines and shipped to Florida.

“The owners place a great deal of value on their privacy,” Richard Dempsey, who holds the listing with SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler, told the Post. “This site provides seclusion in an area that is in the center of the ‘world.’”

The property comes with a three-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house and separate staff quarters above a five-car garage.

Leading into the entrance are columns of hand-hewn coquina rock, a feature “virtually impossible to replicate,” according to the listing. A grand staircase, two spiral staircases and the main interior balcony have custom ironwork. A rotunda-style library opens to a second floor.

All bedrooms have their own bathroom and veranda. The primary suite has a mini-kitchen, jacuzzi tub, and built-in closets. A contemporary kitchen comes with a butler’s pantry.

Amenities include a recreation room equipped with a large pool table, a foosball table, a chess table, a gym and an entertainment system. It also has a movie theater with a 100-inch screen, decorated with hand-carved movie posters with the likeness of Hollywood stars. Atop the house is a 2,000 square-foot deck.

A tri-level pool with waterfalls connects each level through tropical landscaping. A cabana bar comes with a summer kitchen, spa, steam room and a bathroom.

Entrelagos, Spanish for “house between many waters,” was commissioned by the owner of a Hong Kong-based firm that supplies workers to international shipping companies, according to the Orlando Business Journal. It was built by Chase Construction and designed by Nichoson Design International, of Orlando.

[NYP] – Dana Bartholomew