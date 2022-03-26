Carlos Santana sells Hawaiian home for $11.9M

Man, it’s a hot one.

Rock star Carlos Santana has sold his Hawaiian vacation home on the island of Kauai for $11.9 million, the Wall Street Journal reports, just months after purchasing a bigger home four miles away for $20.5 million.

The celebrated guitarist, known for such hits as “Smooth” and “Black Magic Woman,” listed the home for $12.9 million last year. Located on a bluff above Anini Beach, Santana purchased the 4,000-square-foot, four-bedroom compound on three acres in 2020 for $8 million just as the luxury market in Hawaii exploded thanks to the pandemic. There were 64 sales for more than $10 million during the first nine months of 2021 — with numerous deals topping $40 million — six times the amount sold during the same period of 2020, according to the report.

The property he just sold features 1,500 square feet of outdoor space with an inground pool and a trail to the beach.

Inside, a large, sunken living area includes what appears to be Guinness-sized built-in couch beneath a cathedral ceiling.

The main bedroom has wrap-around windows and large sliding glass doors with panoramic views of the ocean.

The “Oye Como Va” singer’s new Hawaiian home is located in Princeville on Kauai’s north shore. The gated home is 8,000 square feet and features an infinity pool and views of Hanalei Bay. It was listed in October of 2020 for $27.75 million, according to the newspaper.

Santana chose the home in Princeville thanks to its mountain and water views, his manager and brother-in-law, Michael Vrionis, told the newspaper. The previous owners were Canadian entrepreneur Brent Naylor and his wife, Gayle Naylor, who purchased the empty lot for $1.6 million in 2004 before spending $18 million to build the house, Brent Naylor told the publication.

The house consists of four separate “pods” that are connected by a central outdoor living space that has a retractable roof — a handy feature because of Kauai’s rainy climate, Naylor said.

[Wall Street Jurnal] — Vince DiMiceli