It’s the Scottish ploy.

Hollywood royalty who have been nominated for top prizes at Sunday night’s Academy Award are already set to take home a gift not usually associated with the razzle-dazzle of Tinseltown — a small plot of land in Scotland and the chance to be addressed as Laird, Lord or Lady of Glencoe.

The Robb Report is reporting that the controversial company Distinctive Assets, which, much to the chagrin of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, has for 20 years been awarding pricey gift bags to all the nominees for Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress and Best Director, this year is handing each an undisclosed amount of land within a nature reserve up north in the United Kingdom in each swag bag.

The gift bags, which have been reported to sometimes be worth up to six figures, have come under fire from the Academy, which sued Distinctive Assets in 2016, demanding it do something to remove the implication that the two organizations were connected.

To be clear, it is not, and that hasn’t stopped Distinctive Assets from awarding the likes of Denzil Washington, Stephen Spielberg Jessica Chastain the land, along with the opportunity to get some free plastic surgery, chocolate-covered pretzels, and CBD-induced gummies.

But just a little bit of research seems to show the land giveaway is probably one of the least expensive items in this year’s bag, and is probably just a simple tip of the hat to Best Picture nominee “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” the latest take on a certain Scottish play by a certain English playwright.

The gift is being provided by a company called Highland Titles, which owns plots of lands in conservation areas in Scotland — some of which are a bit hard to get to.

And anyone can get a piece of the action — in the shape of a 1-foot-by-1-foot plot — along with the same swanky title, for just $45. Just visit the website highlandtitles.com for more on this fantastic offer.

[Robb Report] — Vince DiMiceli