Jeffrey Epstein’s two Caribbean islands list for $125M

A pair of star-shaped islands in the Caribbean where the late financier Jeffrey Epstein allegedly took young girls has been listed for $125 million.

The U.S. Virgin Islands properties were a key part of Epstein’s property portfolio, which included a New York townhouse, a Paris apartment, a Palm Beach mansion and a New Mexico ranch, the Wall Street Journal reported.

His private islands included Great St. James and Little St. James, inside the turquoise bays between St. Thomas and St. John. Together, the islands contain 240 acres, 5.8 miles of coastline and six beaches, according to the listing.

Great St. James has 161 mostly untouched acres and a main house and dock about five minutes across the bay from St. Thomas. It includes a marine preserve known as Christmas Cove. Epstein bought it for close to $20 million in 2016.

Little St. James, criss-crossed by roads, has 72 acres and includes a helipad, private dock, gas station, high-capacity water filtration, a main house with two swimming pools, gym, four guest villas, a tiki hut and three private beaches. Epstein bought it in 1998 for an undisclosed price.

In early 2020, Virgin Islands prosecutors alleged that Epstein ferried girls as young as 11 to the secluded islands by yacht and private helicopter and Epstein and his associates had sexually assaulted the girl. The 66-year-old money manager was found dead of an apparent suicide at a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Proceeds from the sale of both islands will be used to help resolve the Epstein estate, according to his estate attorney Daniel Weiner. About $121 million of the estate has been used to compensate Epstein’s sexual assault victims.

