





















































More than 100 top developers, proptech principals and architects gathered at The Real Deal’s Future City retreat last week in the Bahamas to discuss and debate how technology is disrupting and transforming the real estate industry.

Moved.com President Caren Maio, Gravity Technologies founder Moshe Cohen, developer Young Woo, and Seeled co-founder and CEO Lauren Salz were among the speakers. The three-day, off-the-record event was held at the 1,000-acre Baha Mar resort in Nassau from March 20 to March 22.

The Real Deal’s chairman and publisher, Amir Korangy, kicked off the event by introducing Nantun co-founder and inventor John Gilbert. Nikki Greenberg, head of tech strategy at QIC Real Estate followed, with a “Space Odyssey” talk.

Over the course of the all-inclusive retreat, discussion topics included electric vehicles and the tokenization of the blockchain, the metaverse, the decarbonization of the built world, how virtual and augmented reality are affecting new development condo sales, and designing the future cities of the world. Speakers also covered how innovations in fintech are challenging traditional fundraising, and how landlords are managing buildings without ever setting foot in them using proptech.

Attendees, who came from all over the United States, hobnobbed with each other during speed networking and “cocktails and conversations.” Among the attendees was also Meridian Capital’s David Schechtman, Ackman Ziff’s Simon Ziff, ODA Architecture’s founder and executive director Eran Chen, Latch founder Peter Weiss, and Fifth Wall’s Greg Smithies.

The roster of South Florida C-suite executives who attended the event included developer Dan Kodsi, architect Kobi Karp, New York and Miami developer Michael Stern, Douglas Elliman Florida CEO Jay Parker, Two Roads Development Managing Partner Taylor Collins, and Gonzalo Navarro of ArX Solutions and his brother, Patricio Navarro of Yupix.

Check out photos of the exclusive retreat above.