Open Menu

Condo prices hit all-time high: Redfin

Dramatic increases caused by shortage of houses; Miami condo prices up 33%

New York /
Mar.March 30, 2022 11:30 AM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Americans who can no longer afford houses might now be priced out of condos, too.

The typical U.S. condominium unit sold for a record $319,000 last month, or 14.6 percent more than a year ago, according to a new report from Redfin. The increase was caused in part by a shortage of listings for houses — whose median price is up to $406,000 — causing home shoppers to look at condos instead.

The condo market is still not as cutthroat as that for detached homes. Nearly 75 percent of detached-home sales in February involved bidding wars, compared with just under 65 percent of condo sales. But condos have kept heating up as more buyers are priced out of the detached-home market.

“The condo market has bounced back,” said Chance Glover, a Redfin manager in Boston. “People are no longer afraid to live downtown, close to the crowds — and they often prefer it, because they’re close to the office and all the amenities of the city. Rising prices are pushing single-family homes out of reach for a lot of buyers, so condos are affordable in comparison.”

Read more

Listings remain as rare as they have been in ages. Listings for condos fell 28 percent over the past year, twice as much as for single-family homes, and 40 percent of condos are selling over their asking price. (It is a dramatic shift from the beginning of the pandemic, when remote work and other factors caused sales to drop 48 percent.)

(Click to enlarge)

The median condo price in Miami rose to $383,000, an increase of nearly 33 percent year-over-year. Inventory fell by roughly 30 percent over the same period. Condo sales and prices rose in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

In New York, the median condo price rose by 11 percent to $599,000. A recent pipeline report from Corcoran projected that condo development would lag in the coming years as a result of the pandemic hampering construction. Experts say that could keep the market tight for a while yet.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condoMiamiNew YorkredfinResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Tax break “saved” Nassau home builders but cost everyone else
    Tax break “saved” Nassau home builders but cost everyone else
    Clipper Equity's David and JJ Bistricer  and the former Sears at 2360 Bedford Avenue (Clipper Equities, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Bistricer plans 650 units at landmarked Sears in Flatbush
    Bistricer plans 650 units at landmarked Sears in Flatbush
    Poplar Homes Chuck Hattemer, Greg Toschi, and Rico Mok (Poplar, LinkedIn, iStock)
    Single-family rental manager Poplar Homes raises $53M in Series B
    Single-family rental manager Poplar Homes raises $53M in Series B
    (iStock)
    Home price upswing started 2022 where 2021 left off
    Home price upswing started 2022 where 2021 left off
    Kara Ross and 870 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan NYC (Getty, Google Maps)
    Steve Ross’ ex-wife lands on her feet — in a $5.6M Fifth Avenue pad
    Steve Ross’ ex-wife lands on her feet — in a $5.6M Fifth Avenue pad
    Justin Timberlake and 443 Greenwich Street (Getty, StreetEasy)
    Timberlake’s former penthouse hits market 2 months after sale
    Timberlake’s former penthouse hits market 2 months after sale
    776 Route 114 in Sag Harbor, LI (Google Maps, iStock)
    East Hampton approves affordable housing initiatives
    East Hampton approves affordable housing initiatives
    Unit 16A at 30 Front Street (StreetEasy, 30 Front Street)
    Condo at 30 Front Street leads Brooklyn contracts — again
    Condo at 30 Front Street leads Brooklyn contracts — again
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.