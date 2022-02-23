Open Menu

Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida

Only year-over-year decline in January was for single-family home sales in Broward

Miami /
Feb.February 23, 2022 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock)

Residential sales and prices continued to climb across South Florida in January, according to reports from the Miami Association of Realtors.

Some growth showed signs of slowing, and there was one segment that experienced an annual decline: single-family home sales in Broward County. Overall, the dollar volume in the tri-county region totaled $4.9 billion, with annual increases in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Prices continued to rise by double-digits, year over year, in all three counties.

Here’s a breakdown of the reports, which rely solely on deals recorded on the Multiple Listing Service.

Miami-Dade County
Residential sales rose 20 percent in January, year over year, to 2,645 closings. Condo sales accounted for the majority of deals, jumping 32 percent to 1,637 closings. Single-family home sales, meanwhile, increased 4 percent to just over 1,000 sales. https://therealdeal.com/miami/tag/home-prices/

The median price of single-family homes in Miami-Dade County rose 11 percent to $520,000, and 29 percent to $360,000 for condos. While prices of single-family homes are still on the rise, that growth is slowing compared to previous months.

Read more

Dollar volume of on-market deals totaled $2.1 billion in January, rising 17 percent to $1 billion for single-family dollar volume and climbing 56 percent to $1 billion for condo dollar volume.

Broward County
Total home sales increased 6 percent in January, year over year, to 2,559 closings. Single-family home sales declined about 4 percent to 1,113, while condo sales rose 15 percent to 1,446.

The median price of single-family homes jumped 19 percent compared to last January, to $500,000. The median price of condos grew 15 percent to $240,000.

Total dollar volume in Broward amounted to $1.3 billion in January. Single-family home dollar volume increased 30 percent to $841 million, while condo dollar volume climbed 32 percent to $459.8 million.

Palm Beach County
Residential sales rose 11.5 percent, year over year, to 2,311, with a slight increase of 3 percent for single-family home sales to 1,188. Condo sales jumped 22 percent to 1,123.
The median price for single-family homes grew 25 percent to $526,500, while the median price of condos rose 21 percent, year over year, to $265,000.

Dollar volume totaled about $1.5 billion in Palm Beach County last month, with single-family dollar volume budging upward by just 0.1 percent to $981.3 million. Condo dollar volume surged 34 percent to $477.8 million compared with the same period of 2021.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countycondo markethome priceshome salesMiami-Dade Countypalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (1Oak Studios)
    Read all about it: Grandson of Hudson News founder picks up Surfside home for record price
    Read all about it: Grandson of Hudson News founder picks up Surfside home for record price
    AMLI Residential’s Gregory Mutz, Mesirow Financial’s Richard Price and Morgan Group’s Philip Morgan with 80 Northeast 29th Street (Showcase, AMLI, Mesirow, Morgan Group)
    AMLI Residential keeps betting on Edgewater, pays $104M for apartments
    AMLI Residential keeps betting on Edgewater, pays $104M for apartments
    A map from the report (The Leroy Collins Institute at Florida State University, iStock)
    Sea-level rise to prompt displacement of Miami’s low-income, minority communities, study finds
    Sea-level rise to prompt displacement of Miami’s low-income, minority communities, study finds
    A photo illustration of The Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside (Condo.com, iStock)
    Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Home prices notched record-shattering growth in 2021, but slowdown is likely
    Home prices notched record-shattering growth in 2021, but slowdown is likely
    Home prices notched record-shattering growth in 2021, but slowdown is likely
    The Presidente Supermarket at 2675 South Military Trail in West Palm Beach (LoopNet, iStock)
    Avi Dishi drops $21M for Presidente Supermarket-anchored shopping center in West Palm Beach
    Avi Dishi drops $21M for Presidente Supermarket-anchored shopping center in West Palm Beach
    The two-building office complex at 400 and 450 South Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach with Wexford Real Estate Investors’ co-founder and President Joseph Jacobs, Key International’s founder Jose Ardid and Related Companies’ Stephen Ross (Wexford Real Estate Investors, Related, Key International)
    Stephen Ross’ Related continues downtown West Palm office shopping spree with $35M deal
    Stephen Ross’ Related continues downtown West Palm office shopping spree with $35M deal
    Key International’s founder Jose Ardid, Diego Ardid and Inigo Ardid; Wexford Real Estate Investors’ Joseph Jacobs (Key International, Wexford Capital)
    AC Hotel by Marriott in Fort Lauderdale scores TCO
    AC Hotel by Marriott in Fort Lauderdale scores TCO
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.