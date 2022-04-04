Open Menu

NYC ads lure Floridians back following anti-LGBTQ law

Billboards will encourage Broward and Palm Beach residents to pack up and move to the Big Apple

Miami /
Apr.April 05, 2022 09:15 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Mayor Eric Adams (Wikimedia, iStock)

To boost the city’s recovery and patch things over with the LGBTQ community, Mayor Eric Adams launched a billboard campaign to draw South Floridians disillusioned with their state to the Big Apple.

The campaign kicked off Monday in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville and will run through next month, according to a press release from Adams’ office.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that bans any teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade. DeSantis, a Republican presidential hopeful, and the GOP-majority Florida legislature championed the law, which Democrats and LGBTQ activists have denounced as an attack on gay, bisexual, transgender and non-binary Floridians.

During a Monday press conference, Adams said New York is rolling out the welcome mat for Floridians who object to what critics call the Don’t Say Gay law.

“Listen, we want you right here in New York City,” Adams said. “And it’s more than just saying that. It’s also standing up and aligning ourselves with the men and women of the LGBTQ+ community and stating that we are in unison with you and your right to have self-identification, your right to live the lifestyle and live the lives that you choose to live without any form of harassment.”

In a prepared statement ahead of the press conference, Adams said that “families living in fear of this state-sponsored discrimination…will always have a home in New York City.”

Adams has been on shaky terms with gay rights groups because he appointed two men with histories of homophobia to city posts.

Since the onset of the pandemic, more New Yorkers than usual have left for the Sunshine State, driving up home sale prices and apartment rents to record levels across Florida, especially in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The newcomers, used to paying higher rents in New York City, have led South Florida landlords to jack up rates as much as 24 percent in some areas. The trend has squeezed out locals and led Miami to become the least affordable housing market in the U.S., according to a RealtyHop report.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Eric AdamsFort Lauderdalehome salesSouth Florida multifamily marketwest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mayor Eric Adams appoints Arpit Gupta, Smiyth Law's Christina Smyth, CHIP Executive Director Jay Martin (LinkedIn, Wikipedia, Arpit Gupta.info)
    Tenants freak over rent board appointee. Landlords? Meh
    Tenants freak over rent board appointee. Landlords? Meh
    Poplar Homes Chuck Hattemer, Greg Toschi, and Rico Mok (Poplar, LinkedIn, iStock)
    Single-family rental manager Poplar Homes raises $53M in Series B
    Single-family rental manager Poplar Homes raises $53M in Series B
    Mayor Eric Adams and Jay Martin, executive director of the Community Housing Improvement Program (Getty, LinkedIn, iStock)
    Adams to revive denounced sprinkler bill after deadly Bronx fire
    Adams to revive denounced sprinkler bill after deadly Bronx fire
    New York Embroidery Studio's Michelle Feinberg and the Brooklyn Army Terminal (New York Embroidery Studio, Getty, iStock)
    Garment biz leases 80K sf at Brooklyn Army Terminal
    Garment biz leases 80K sf at Brooklyn Army Terminal
    From left: Diamond Age co-founder and CTO Russel Varon; Diamond Age co-founder and CEO Jack Oslan (Diamond Age, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    How to build a home in 30 days: Con-tech startup Diamond Age raises $50M
    How to build a home in 30 days: Con-tech startup Diamond Age raises $50M
    From left: Eric Adams, mayor of New York City; David Solomon, chief executive officer, Goldman Sachs (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Eric Adams calls bankers back to offices as city faces mixed recovery
    Eric Adams calls bankers back to offices as city faces mixed recovery
    Opendoor's Eric Wu (Getty Images, iStock)
    Opendoor stock plunges as losses soar along with revenue
    Opendoor stock plunges as losses soar along with revenue
    Commercial buildings retained almost all of pre-pandemic value, NYC budget says
    Commercial buildings retained almost all of pre-pandemic value, NYC budget says
    Commercial buildings retained almost all of pre-pandemic value, NYC budget says
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.