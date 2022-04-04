To boost the city’s recovery and patch things over with the LGBTQ community, Mayor Eric Adams launched a billboard campaign to draw South Floridians disillusioned with their state to the Big Apple.

The campaign kicked off Monday in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville and will run through next month, according to a press release from Adams’ office.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that bans any teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade. DeSantis, a Republican presidential hopeful, and the GOP-majority Florida legislature championed the law, which Democrats and LGBTQ activists have denounced as an attack on gay, bisexual, transgender and non-binary Floridians.

During a Monday press conference, Adams said New York is rolling out the welcome mat for Floridians who object to what critics call the Don’t Say Gay law.

“Listen, we want you right here in New York City,” Adams said. “And it’s more than just saying that. It’s also standing up and aligning ourselves with the men and women of the LGBTQ+ community and stating that we are in unison with you and your right to have self-identification, your right to live the lifestyle and live the lives that you choose to live without any form of harassment.”

In a prepared statement ahead of the press conference, Adams said that “families living in fear of this state-sponsored discrimination…will always have a home in New York City.”

Adams has been on shaky terms with gay rights groups because he appointed two men with histories of homophobia to city posts.

Since the onset of the pandemic, more New Yorkers than usual have left for the Sunshine State, driving up home sale prices and apartment rents to record levels across Florida, especially in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The newcomers, used to paying higher rents in New York City, have led South Florida landlords to jack up rates as much as 24 percent in some areas. The trend has squeezed out locals and led Miami to become the least affordable housing market in the U.S., according to a RealtyHop report.