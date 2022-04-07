A star-studded Tribeca building may have gained yet another celebrity.

Fashion mogul Kobi Halperin, who was among the first buyers at 443 Greenwich, sold unit 1A for $6.2 million, according to public records filed Wednesday. The former creative chief at Elie Tahari paid $6.1 million in 2016 for the 2,644-square-foot, four-bedroom pad on the first floor.

The buyer is shielded by an LLC. The deed was signed for by Mark Landesman, a business manager, who represents James Cameron, Eddie Murphy, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Rock, among others. Landesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The building is known for being home to a plethora of celebrities, which it caters to with features like a “paparazzi-proof” underground motor court.

Its high-profile residents include singer Harry Styles — who signed on for a 2,868-square-foot, three-bedroom unit in 2015, paying $8.7 million — actress Jennifer Lawrence — who snapped up a 3,184-square-foot, three-bedroom pad for $9 million in 2017 — and comedian Mike Myers — who closed on an apartment in the building for $15 million in December 2016 but resold his 4,241-square-foot unit in March 2017.

Recent sales at the building have seen pop star Justin Timberlake sell his penthouse for $29 million in January and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton trade his penthouse for $49.5 million in November.

“Suffice it to say, 90 percent of our buyers are household names,” developer Nathan Berman of MetroLoft told The Real Deal in 2016.

The unit features a great room and open kitchen, along with 11-foot ceilings and six-foot windows throughout the unit. The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet, while the primary bath has a glass-enclosed steam shower with overhead rain dome and separate water closet with heated floors.

The adjacent bedroom features its own en-suite bath with soaking tub and shower. The two bedrooms on the opposite end of the apartment share a marble tiled bathroom with a standing shower.

Amenities in the building include a 71-foot indoor swimming pool, children’s playroom, 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof terrace, central courtyard and fitness center.

Representatives for Halperin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.