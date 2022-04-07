Open Menu

Watch: Can single-family rentals become a commodity? This startup thinks so

New episode of Paydirt breaks down how Roofstock hopes to transform a $4T asset class

National /
Apr.April 07, 2022 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Homes may no longer be for homeowners.

One of the most consequential trends playing out in residential real estate is the evolution of the single-family home into a measurable, tradeable, increasingly liquid asset — something that is beginning to look, feel and act like a commodity. Should it continue down that route, the implications for the U.S. housing market — and for aspiring homeowners — are massive.

The latest startup riding this wave is Roofstock, which raised $240 million last month at a $1.9 billion valuation. Roofstock is a marketplace for single-family homes: It helps investors identify, trade and manage homes on its platform in exchange for a piece of the action. Founded by “Starwood mafia” alum Gary Beasley, it wants to place itself at the center of what it calls a $4 trillion asset class. It’s pursuing that goal in several interesting ways.

​In this latest episode of Paydirt, The Real Deal’s Hiten Samtani breaks down Roofstock’s grand ambitions and analyzes how the company, through iBuying, tokenization and fractionalization, aims to become the platform of choice for institutional investors targeting the single-family rental space. He also looks at how regulation on the horizon could hurt the startup’s growth, and how it’s responding.

Do companies such as Roofstock make the housing market even more inaccessible to mom-and-pop buyers, or do they help make it more transparent?

Watch more from Paydirt — Short Breakdowns of the Biggest Real Estate Trends:

Watch the video above for a quick take, and follow The Real Deal on YouTube and Instagram for more Paydirt breakdowns.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
PaydirtProptechSingle Family Rentals

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Chris Ward, California assembly member for the 78th District (Twitter/asmchrisward, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
Home-flip tax would punish the good guys
Home-flip tax would punish the good guys
Roofstock's Gary Beasley (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
Inside Roofstock’s grand plan for single-family rentals
Inside Roofstock’s grand plan for single-family rentals
SEC Chair Gary Gensler (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
SEC proposes more transparency for SPACs
SEC proposes more transparency for SPACs
Future City Newsletter
Future City: Smart home combo
Future City: Smart home combo
Industry leaders gather at The Real Deal’s Future City retreat: PHOTOS
Industry leaders gather at The Real Deal’s Future City retreat: PHOTOS
Industry leaders gather at The Real Deal’s Future City retreat: PHOTOS
From left: Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer and senior managing director of proptech Jenny Wong (Tishman Speyer, iStock)
Tishman Speyer lands $100M for first proptech fund
Tishman Speyer lands $100M for first proptech fund
SightPlan president Joseph Westlake and Lucas Haldeman (SmartRent, SightPlan, iStock)
SmartRent acquires SightPlan for $135M
SmartRent acquires SightPlan for $135M
Lev CEO Yaakov Zar (LinkedIn, iStock)
CRE finance platform Lev in talks to raise $70M: sources
CRE finance platform Lev in talks to raise $70M: sources
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.