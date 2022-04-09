Open Menu

Taylor Swifts’s childhood home in Pennsylvania on market for $1M

It's the house in which the "Lover" singer first picked up a guitar

Apr.April 09, 2022 12:49 PM
TRD Staff
Taylor Swift’s childhood home in Pennsylvania. (Realtor.com)

The Pennsylvania home where pop star Taylor Swift first picked up a guitar and started writing songs is on the market for $1 million.

According to Insider, Swift moved out of the Georgian Colonial-style home at 78 Grandview Boulevard in Wyomissing in 2004 at the age of 14 to pursue a music career in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Swifts bought the home in 1997 for $280,000 after moving from an 11-acre Christmas tree farm in nearby Reading. It was initially listed for $1,099,000 in February, and has since been marked down.

The three-story home features five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths on ¾ of an acre of property. There’s a detached two-car garage and an in-ground, heated pool in the backyard, a short distance from the grand portico framing the back entrance to the house.

The ornate front entry leads to a front-to-back foyer with hardwood floors extending throughout the main level that has picture-frame crown molding. Double-glass doors lead to a formal dining room with more decorative molding and backyard views.

There is a den with a fireplace and a separate exit to the backyard, along with an amply-windowed, living room with a fireplace as well as a covered side patio with a wooden ceiling.

The kitchen has a solid marble top island with sink and wooden cutting board, a Viking range with a double oven, a built-in refrigerator with matching panels, a built-in dishwasher and microwave and floor-to-ceiling cabinets. The adjacent breakfast room has a butler’s pantry including a wet bar, big windows, and sliding doors to the front yard.

The primary bedroom has access to a private deck and includes a luxury bath with double vanity, tile floors and travertine, and a tile shower and tub. The secondary bedroom also has hardwood floors, crown molding, and access to its own private deck.

While renovations were being done on the home after it was purchased by new owners in 2007, relics from Swift’s time in the house were reported to be found including a note believed to be written by the “Shake It Off” singer about a trip to Disney World.

[Insider] — Vince DiMiceli




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.