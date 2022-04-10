Open Menu

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause sold wedding ring to help pay for new home

The actress admitted the fact during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

National Weekend Edition /
Apr.April 10, 2022 02:40 PM
TRD Staff
Chrishell Stause (Getty)

This home has got a little ring to it.

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause admitted in an interview that she used the proceeds from the sale of her wedding ring given to her by ex-husband Justin Hartley to help buy her new home.

During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson” show, the 40-year-old actress said she did it to make lemonade out of lemons — or something to that effect.

“When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka,” she said to the pop-star-turned-talk-show-host.

Stause married “This Is Us” star Hartley in 2017, but finalized their divorce in January after initially splitting up in 2019.

She bought her new home in the Hollywood Hills last June for $3.3 million. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath pad was at first listed for nearly $4 million when hit the market back in October.

The home features European oak flooring along with a chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances that opens to a great room with views of the canyon and city, according to the New York Post.

The main bedroom suite has a bath with Italian Calacatta marble, a steam shower and a spa tub.

Outside, there is a heated pool and spa with a cabana, a bathroom and two fireplaces.

It is unclear how much she got for the ring, or if it was her wedding band or the engagement ring she had previously shown off on Instagram.

For her part, Clarkson, who is going through a divorce from Brandon Blackstock, said she approved of the move.

“I mean, what are you supposed to do, keep wearing it? I think that’s amazing,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer said. “You did something good with the money.”

Hartley still owns the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home the couple purchased in Encino back in March 2019 for $4.65 million.

[Page Six] — Vince DiMiceli




     
    Celebrity Real EstateHollywood HillsResidential Real EstateSelling Sunset

