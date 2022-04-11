Open Menu

Jared Kushner raised $2B from Saudi prince MBS

Affinity Partners raised funds six months after Kushner left White House

National /
Apr.April 11, 2022 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Jared Kushner and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Jared Kushner’s private equity firm picked up a $2 billion investment from a fund led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

The Public Investment Fund made the investment in Affinity Partners six months after Kushner’s departure as a senior adviser in his father-in-law’s White House, the New York Times reported.

The deal came despite the objections of a panel that screens investments on behalf of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. The panel’s concerns included inexperienced management, taking on too much risk, an “excessive” asset management fee and public relations pushback.

Kushner planned to raise $7 billion, but recent public filings with the SEC reported by the Times show his main fund only has $2.5 billion under management, meaning the bulk is from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

The Saudi fund also invested around the same time with Liberty Strategic Capital, a firm run by former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin. The Times noted that despite having a clearer focus and more experienced management, Mnuchin’s fund secured only half as much — $1 billion.

Read more

The Times reported in November Kushner was looking towards the Persian Gulf to raise money for his Miami-based firm, including eyeing Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Kushner’s investment fund has drawn scrutiny from ethics watchdogs because of his time spent cultivating a relationship with the crown prince while serving as a government employee, along with Trump’s potential presidential run in 2024.

Kushner stepped down as CEO of his family’s real estate company in January 2017 before moving to Washington, D.C. to join the Trump administration. While working in the White House, Kushner was involved with the Abraham Accords, which aimed to open diplomatic relations with Israel and Arab states, and $110 billion in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia over 10 years.

[NYT] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Jared Kushnerkushner companiesPoliticsSaudi Arabia

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Canada (Getty, iStock)
    Canada to ban foreigners from buying homes as prices soar
    Canada to ban foreigners from buying homes as prices soar
    Senate attorney from Queens owes $13K upstate, faces eviction
    Senate attorney from Queens owes $13K upstate, faces eviction
    Senate attorney from Queens owes $13K upstate, faces eviction
    Gov. Kathy Hochul and Eliot Spitzer (Getty)
    Watch: Eliot Spitzer’s advice for Kathy Hochul
    Watch: Eliot Spitzer’s advice for Kathy Hochul
    Steven Cohen, owner of the New York Mets, in front of Citi Field (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Mets owner pursuing NYC pols for Citi Field casino
    Mets owner pursuing NYC pols for Citi Field casino
    Chris Ward, California assembly member for the 78th District (Twitter/asmchrisward, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Home-flip tax would punish the good guys
    Home-flip tax would punish the good guys
    Gene Sperling (Getty, iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    States bicker over rental assistance amid Treasury reallocation
    States bicker over rental assistance amid Treasury reallocation
    From left: Senator Chuck Grassley, Global Financial Integrity’s Lakshmi Kumar, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and Eagle’s Brook apartments outside Atlanta
    Wash, rinse, repeat: How money launderers exploit real estate
    Wash, rinse, repeat: How money launderers exploit real estate
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Landlords’ profits drop nearly 8%, most in 17 years: rent board
    Landlords’ profits drop nearly 8%, most in 17 years: rent board
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.