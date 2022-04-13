Open Menu

Luxury Trump Tower condo up for auction

Unit 34EF owned by art dealer Frederic Bouin

New York /
Apr.April 13, 2022 07:00 AM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Frederic Bouin in front of 721 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Even in a hot market, Manhattan homes asking $4 million or more take an average of two years to go into contract. But soon, a luxury condo in Trump Tower could sell in two minutes.

Unit 34ER, a 2,200-square-foot apartment, will be auctioned June 8. No minimum bid is disclosed, but a previous listing asked $7.5 million. The contract price will be the winning bid plus a 5 percent “buyer’s premium.”

The residence, at 721 Fifth Avenue, belongs to Frederic Bouin, an art dealer who bought it in 1990 and kept the property despite a nasty divorce.

In 2018, his now ex-wife, Palm Beach socialite Gina DiSabatino, won a $6.2 million divorce judgment in Florida, but just two days after she served Bouin with the papers, he transferred the Trump Tower apartment, along with a Central Park South pad and an East 93rd Street unit, to a series of LLCs for just $10 apiece, the New York Post reported.

DiSabatino claims Bouin made the sales for “the express purpose of defrauding [her] and frustrating her ability to recoup the monies awarded to her,” the Post reported.

Read more

A lawyer for Bouin told the Post that he transferred the properties for liability reasons.

The unit has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It features an open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic views of Central Park, the Plaza Hotel and Fifth Avenue.

Other features include Brazilian mahogany floors, custom-built cabinetry from Italy, an extended galley kitchen designed by Boffi, leather padded doors, walk-in closets, a bidet and a steam shower.

Amenities in the building include a gym, community recreational facility and parking.

The unit was listed by Bond New York in July 2021 for $7.5 million, but was pulled off the market in March after 270 days, according to the StreetEasy listing.

Bouin and a representative for Maltz Auctions, which is overseeing the bidding, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    auctionLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss with 20 Green Street (Getty, Compass)
    Winklevoss twins list Soho penthouse for $17M
    Winklevoss twins list Soho penthouse for $17M
    Candace Adams, president and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, iStock)
    These 9 Connecticut markets sport $1M-plus average home sales
    These 9 Connecticut markets sport $1M-plus average home sales
    Frederick Peters and Shlomi Reuveni (Jesse Kent, iStock)
    Coldwell Banker Warburg allies with Reuveni for new dev arm
    Coldwell Banker Warburg allies with Reuveni for new dev arm
    205 Water Street and 267 Warren Street (Streeteasy, Corcoran)
    Dumbo penthouse asking $4.9M tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts
    Dumbo penthouse asking $4.9M tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts
    Robert Mnuchin in front of 944 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Famed art dealer’s $20M co-op tops Manhattan luxury contracts
    Famed art dealer’s $20M co-op tops Manhattan luxury contracts
    (iStock)
    Rental investors flood new home purchases
    Rental investors flood new home purchases
    Hamptons Market Data founder Adrianna Nava (Compass, iStock)
    Hamptons home inventory suffers historic drop: report
    Hamptons home inventory suffers historic drop: report
    Search and seizure: oligarch edition
    Search and seizure: oligarch edition
    Search and seizure: oligarch edition
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.