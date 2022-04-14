Open Menu

LA-based Carl Gambino expands in New York with Compass

Broker with celeb track record moving from Modlin

New York /
Apr.April 14, 2022 02:00 PM
By Harrison Connery
Carl Gambino and 33 Greene Street (Gambino Group, StreetEasy)

Carl Gambino, a Los Angeles-based broker with a track record of celebrity deals, is moving his New York office from Modlin Group to Compass.

Gambino’s departure from the boutique brokerage marks a shift in focus to Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Hamptons for the broker, whose sales volume totaled $325 million across Los Angeles, Miami and New York, according to Compass.

Gambino, founder of an eponymous Compass team, joined the brokerage in 2020 from Westside Estate Agency. His 11-person team expanded into Miami the following year, where Gambino in March sold a $21.3 million Fisher Island condo to Patrick Dovigi, a former professional hockey goalkeeper for the Edmonton Oilers. The deal was Fisher Island’s most expensive on a square foot basis.

Gambino netted $145 million in sales volume in 2019, the same year he represented Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopri’s purchase of a $20 million Encino home. He was also the buying agent for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s $14 million home three miles away in the San Fernando Valley.

Beyond the musical family and their spouses, Gambino has also worked with celebrities like Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

Read more

News of Gambino’s move comes the same week the broker sold co-op 3W at 33 Greene Street for $10.9 million, according to a spokesperson for Compass, who did not identify the buyer.

Property records show the seller was Wendy Laister, founder of Magus Entertainment, which has represented the band Duran Duran since 2001. The property was co-listed with Modlin.

New York City’s luxury brokers have plenty of business to keep them busy.

The market for properties selling for $10 million and more in Manhattan grew by 84 percent year over year in 2021, reaching $6.3 billion, according to a Compass report on the ultra luxury market released in February. The Hamptons’ market experienced a similar bonanza, with $2.1 billion of sales, a growth rate of more than 45 percent over 2020.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.