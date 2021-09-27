Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are switching mansions and appear to be swapping coasts.

A week after buying a home in Miami, the couple has sold their Encino 10-bedroom for $15.2 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The celeb couple bought the home at 3904 Valley Meadow Road two years ago, paying $14.1 million, according to the report. The square footage was not listed but the home has 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, along with a wine cellar, home theater, and gym.

They bought the home around the same time Joe’s brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra paid $20 million for a property in the neighborhood, setting an Encino price record in the process.

Jonas and Turner’s sale is the priciest in Encino this year, and the second-priciest ever behind Jonas and Chopra’s buy.

Compass’ Carl Gambino had the most recent listing. He also represented both brothers in their 2019 purchases.

Encino has seen a slew of celebrity deals over the last year or so.

In June, Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman bought a pair of neighboring properties there for $8 million.

Singer John Fogerty sold a 9,000-square-foot mansion there earlier this summer for $8 million, while Grammy-winner Kelly Clarkson just sold her 10,000-square-foot mansion for $8.2 million.

