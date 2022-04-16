Russell Wilson, Ciara list Seattle-area mega mansion for $28M

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and his popstar wife Ciara are selling their massive Lake Washington mansion as the couple leaves Seattle behind.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home hit the market this week asking $28 million, the Seattle Times reported. The 11,104-square-foot home, which includes a pro gym and recording studio, sits on a lot of about one acre overlooking Lake Washington.

A separate listing shows a neighboring piece of land encompassing just under one acre is asking $8 million, the Times reported. Wilson paid $6.7 million for the home in 2015.

The main level of the home includes a 20-foot-tall entry rotunda, two dining spaces and a kitchen. The upper level of the home contains four en suite bedrooms and two balconies. The second level is also where some of the home’s more extravagant rooms are located, including more than 200 square feet of closet space and a glam room.

The lowest level of the home has a bedroom as well as three large play spaces, a fitness studio and a movie theater.

Outside, the property has 12 parking spaces and a two-story treehouse, along with a three-slip dock and two jet ski lifts.

Wilson and Ciara’s move comes on the heels of the quarterback’s departure from the Seattle Seahawks for the Denver Broncos. Wilson played for the Seahawks for just under a decade after he was drafted in the third round in 2012.