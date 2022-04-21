Open Menu

Wolf of Bleecker Street: Jonah Hill in contract to sell Noho condo

Actor put four-bedroom home on market last month for $11M

New York /
Apr.April 21, 2022 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Jonah Hill and 36 Bleecker Street in Manhattan NYC (StreetEasy, Getty)

Movie star Jonah Hill didn’t have a superbad time selling his Noho apartment.

The movie star found a buyer for his Schumacher building condo at 36 Bleecker Street just five weeks after putting it on the market for $11 million, the New York Post reported.

The actor purchased the four-bedroom, four-bathroom unit for $9 million in 2015. He later converted it to a three-bedroom, which has been on and off the rental market from 2019 to 2021.

The unit features high ceilings, oversized wood frame windows, white oak floors and rolled blackened steel accents. There’s an expansive great room with a custom-made projector, a chef’s kitchen, a primary bedroom that overlooks a Ken Smith-designed courtyard garden and a spacious walk-in closet.

The bedroom also has two en-suite marble bathrooms.

Read more

The building’s perks include a 24-hour doorman, concierge, fitness center, children’s playroom and roof deck.

Compass’ Nicholas Gavin had the listing.

Compass' Nicholas Gavin (Compass)

The Manhattan luxury home market has favored sellers lately, with negotiability dropping to zero last week for the first time since 2014. Still, the 41 homes asking $4 million or more that went into contract last week had been on the market for an average of 541 days. Hill’s unit found a buyer in fewer than 40.

A friend of the actor’s told the Post that the actor is spending more time on the West Coast and not getting much use out of his Bleecker Street pad. In 2019, Hill paid $6.8 million for a 3,100-square-foot home in Santa Monica. Singer/songwriter Jesse Jo Stark, who purchased it five years earlier for $4.6 million, was the seller.

The 38-year-old Hill was most recently seen in Netflix’s 2021 film “Don’t Look Up,” playing the president’s chief of staff and son in a black comedy that was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Hill is co-writing and co-producing “You People,” a Netflix comedy expected to be released later this year.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




