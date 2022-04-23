Open Menu

Ell Macpherson’s Florida home hits market for $29M

National Weekend Edition /
Apr.April 23, 2022 12:24 PM
TRD Staff
Elle Macpherson’s Coral Gables home. (Douglas Elliman)

Supermodel Elle Macpherson has put her Coral Gables estate on the market for $29 million.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the five-time cover model of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue purchased the six-bedroom, 8,300-square-foot home for $8.1 million in 2018.

The property, which sits on 1.7 acres of land inside Journey’s End, a gated community outside of Miami, features an office and gym, as well as manicured grounds, a pool, and a boat slip at the Journey’s End Marina, according to listing agent Pablo Alfaro of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Built in 1980, Alfaro told the newspaper it had been gut renovated by a previous owner before Macpherson moved in and hired interior designers charged with creating a space that highlights her collection of art.

The kitchen features a sleek, modern design that is replicated throughout the home, such as in the elegant and refined dining room and living room.

Supermodel Elle Macpherson

Born in Australia, Macpherson rose to fame in the 1980s during the first generation of “supermodels” which included Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Tatjana Patitz, Naomi Campbell, Pavlína Pořízková, and Cindy Crawford.

She was nicknamed “The Body” by Time Magazine in 1989, Macpherson also starred in the 1994 film “Sirens” with Hugh Grant and appeared in Woody Allen’s “Alice,” with George Clooney in “Batman & Robin,” “The Edge” with Alec Baldwin” and “The Mirror Has Two Faces” with Barbra Streisand.

The 58-year-old famously dated singer and songwriter Billy Joel in the early 1980s, and is believed to have been at least part of the inspiration for some of his hits, including “Uptown Girl,” “And So It Goes” and “This Night.”

And as long as we’re digging deep into this, Michael Rapporport’s character Paul in the movie “Beautiful Girls” named his dog Elle Macpherson, a plot point that was ranted about in a scene featuring a top-of-her-game Rosie O’Donnell.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




