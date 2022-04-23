Open Menu

Mortgage tech firm lays off 200 as rates surge, industry slumps

Blend Labs sheds 10% of staff — and it’s not alone

National Weekend Edition /
Apr.April 23, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nima Ghamsari, co-founder, Blend Labs (Blend Labs, iStock)

Nima Ghamsari, co-founder, Blend Labs (Blend Labs, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

A digital lending platform is laying off 200 employees as a historic surge in mortgage rates tamps down applications.

Blend Labs is letting go of roughly 10 percent of its staff to shed $34.5 million in annual payroll, according to a regulatory filing reported by Inman. Company leadership previously forecast cost-cutting measures as interest rates climbed and the industry braced for a dive in mortgage applications.

Co-founder and CEO Nima Ghamsari said the laid-off Blend Labs employees are eligible for at least 18 weeks of pay and continued health insurance among other benefits, which will reportedly cost the company around $6.7 million in severance and stock-based compensation.

Rising rates means less refinancing and fewer employees needed to process applications. Fannie Mae analysts said this week that they expect lenders to refinance $889 billion in mortgages this year but only $558 billion next year, an 80 percent drop from the $2.8 trillion in 2020.

Home sales are also slipping because of a drop in listings, resulting in fewer mortgages. A rise in the percentage of cash buyers has also been a headwind for the mortgage industry.

Read more

Layoffs have swept the industry in recent months, most visibly at Better.com, where waves of badly handled cuts generated unwanted publicity for the firm.

The online mortgage startup laid off 3,000 workers, or more than one third of its headcount, in March. Some of the New York-based company’s affected employees found out about the layoffs when severance payments were released prior to an official announcement.

Movement Mortgage in April laid off around 170 employees, primarily affecting employees in the processing, underwriting and closing departments in the South Carolina-based company. Interactive Mortgage and Freedom Mortgage had previously reduced headcount.




    [Inman] — Ellen Cranley

    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Mortgage RatesMortgagesProptechResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Casa Blanca's Hannah Bomze and Louis Buckworth in front of 20 Greene Street (LinkedIn/Hannah Bomze, LinkedIn/Louis Buckworth, 20 Greene Street)
    Soho penthouse scores record price for non-doorman building
    Soho penthouse scores record price for non-doorman building
    A photo illustration of "Foreclosure" signs (iStock)
    Foreclosures surge 181% to highest levels since March 2020
    Foreclosures surge 181% to highest levels since March 2020
    Corcoran Hamptons' Susan Breitenbach and 155 Surfside Drive in Bridgehampton (Corcoran)
    Hamptons rentals shoot for seven figures
    Hamptons rentals shoot for seven figures
    Clockwise from center: 2 East 88th Street, 11 East 69th Street, 1125 5th Avenue and 12 East 63rd Street (Google Maps, Elliman/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Ranking the top 20 home sales on the Upper East Side
    Ranking the top 20 home sales on the Upper East Side
    Jonah Hill and 36 Bleecker Street in Manhattan NYC (StreetEasy, Getty)
    Wolf of Bleecker Street: Jonah Hill in contract to sell Noho condo
    Wolf of Bleecker Street: Jonah Hill in contract to sell Noho condo
    From left: Colleen and Bradley Bell in front of their newly-purchased co-op at 2 East 70th Street (Getty Images, StreetEasy)
    Daytime TV honcho and former U.S. ambassador buy UES co-op for $11M
    Daytime TV honcho and former U.S. ambassador buy UES co-op for $11M
    From left: Yossi Benchetrit and Gaëlle Pereira Benchetrit in front of 432 Park Avenue (Altice USA, Facebook/Gaëlle Pereira Benchetrit, 432 Park Avenue, iStock)
    432 Park Avenue condo in $70M contract for in-house buyers
    432 Park Avenue condo in $70M contract for in-house buyers
    John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with 374 Broome Street in Manhattan NYC (Getty, StreetEasy)
    No “Ordinary People”: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen find buyer for Nolita apartments
    No “Ordinary People”: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen find buyer for Nolita apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.