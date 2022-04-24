Open Menu

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats sell Jersey mansion at a loss

Hitmakers sell Englewood estate for $6M less than they paid for it

New York Weekend Edition /
Apr.April 24, 2022 12:09 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Alicia Keys and Swiss Beats (Getty)

These hitmakers just took a big hit.

The New York Post is reporting that Grammy winners Alicia Keys and producer husband Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean have sold the New Jersey mansion they purchased from comedian Eddie Murphy at a substantial loss.

The property, which they purchased in two parts nearly a decade ago for $12.1 million, had been on the market for years, originally listing for $14.9 million in 2015 before being slashed to $9.4 million this past summer.

But according to the report, it went into contract for just $6 million in February — less than half they paid for the whole shebang in 2013.

The reason for the discount may be because the power couple has been spending most of the time with their two children at the cliffside mansion in La Jolla, California known as Razor House that they purchased in 2019 for $20.8 million. That home, designed by Wallace E. Cunningham, is believed to be the inspiration for “Iron Man” Tony Stark’s home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But the 32-room Englewood estate is something to marvel at in its own right.

The 25,000-square-foot, Colonial-style home features six bedrooms, a recording studio, an indoor pool, two bowling lanes, two elevators and a movie theater.

Since buying the property, Keys and Dean spent million renovating it while adding on an art gallery to display the works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Kaws and Maya Hayuk that they own.

A classically trained pianist, Keys was signed by Columbia Records when she was just 15 years old, and went on to write and perform such hits as “Girl on Fire” and, with the Hip Hop artist Jay-Z, “Empire State of Mind.”

Dean has produced hit singles including Beyoncé’s “Upgrade U,” “Check on It,” and “Ring the Alarm.”

Murphy bought what was known as Bubble Hill in 1985 for $3.5 million before expanding it from 10,000 square feet to about 25,000 square feet.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateNew JerseyResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Elle Macpherson's Coral Gables home. (Douglas Elliman)
    Elle Macpherson’s Florida home hits market for $29M
    Elle Macpherson’s Florida home hits market for $29M
    Bluth Development's Chuck Bluth with Lake Tahoe (LinkedIn)
    Lake Tahoe estate asks $100M in bid for Nevada record
    Lake Tahoe estate asks $100M in bid for Nevada record
    Nima Ghamsari, co-founder, Blend Labs (Blend Labs, iStock)
    Mortgage tech firm lays off 200 as rates surge, industry slumps
    Mortgage tech firm lays off 200 as rates surge, industry slumps
    From left: Casa Blanca's Hannah Bomze and Louis Buckworth in front of 20 Greene Street (LinkedIn/Hannah Bomze, LinkedIn/Louis Buckworth, 20 Greene Street)
    Soho penthouse scores record price for non-doorman building
    Soho penthouse scores record price for non-doorman building
    A rendering of 15 West Johnson Avenue in Bergenfield (Kislak Company)
    Bergen County apartments trade for $22M in 1031 exchange
    Bergen County apartments trade for $22M in 1031 exchange
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.