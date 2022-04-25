Open Menu

Katerra bosses sunk company with ‘self-dealing’: Lawsuit

Execs allegedly spent funds on private jets, basketball games

New York /
Apr.April 25, 2022 01:49 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
ex-Katerra CEO Michael Marks (Getty Images)

ex-Katerra CEO Michael Marks (Getty Images)

While Katerra floundered, its executives diverted the firm’s business to their other companies and used its funds for private jet rides and basketball games, according to a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed by Katerra and some of its creditors, accuses ousted CEO Michael Marks and others of “self-dealing and self-interested transactions.” The complaint points to Katerra building apartments for the Wolff Company at a low cost. Wolff was owned by Paxion Capital, a firm run by Katerra co-founders Marks, Davidson and Fritz Wolff. Marks also allegedly “rubber- stamped” acquisitions of companies that benefited him or other executives, who in some cases owned stakes in the firms being acquired.

The complaint also accuses executives of using company money for personal perks, including a private box at Golden State Warriors games and rides on a private jet. In one case, the company paid $12,500 each month to lease a house for one of its senior executives, according to the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Marks told The Information that the lawsuit contains several inaccuracies and that the former CEO is “confident in our case against these meritless claims — demonstrating that Michael always acted in the best interest of the company and left the company in July 2020 with a clear plan for success.” The Information first reported the lawsuit.

The Real Deal previously highlighted some of the founders’ business arrangements, including those involving Paxion and investment fund Kandle, and how they potentially raised conflict of interest concerns akin to those that ensnared another SoftBank-backed company, WeWork.

Katerra filed for bankruptcy last year, following a meteoric rise fueled in part by nearly $2 billion from SoftBank. The company launched in 2015, billing itself as a tech-first construction management firm. It opened its own factories to manufacture innovative building materials — such as cross-laminated timber and modular building components — and rapidly acquired more than 20 other companies.

But the firm was plagued by cost overruns, allegations of construction defects, factory closures and changes in leadership. Despite repeated public assurances from executives that profitability was around the corner, Katerra hemorrhaged capital and filed for chapter 11 protection in June 2021.

Read more

[The Information] — Kathryn Brenzel




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    KaterraProptechsoftbank

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    TheGuarantors CEO Julien Bonneville 
    Insurtech startup TheGuarantors raises $50M
    Insurtech startup TheGuarantors raises $50M
    Nima Ghamsari, co-founder, Blend Labs (Blend Labs, iStock)
    Mortgage tech firm lays off 200 as rates surge, industry slumps
    Mortgage tech firm lays off 200 as rates surge, industry slumps
    From left: Richard Benson-Armer, chief people, performance and culture officer, Better.com; Vishal Garg, CEO, Better.com (Activant Capital, Better.com, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    “Prudent and necessary”: More layoffs at Better.com
    “Prudent and necessary”: More layoffs at Better.com
    Venture capitalists piled record $4B into proptech in Q1
    Venture capitalists piled record $4B into proptech in Q1
    Venture capitalists piled record $4B into proptech in Q1
    Convene's Ryan Simonetti (right) and HBC Properties & Investments' Hamid Hashemi (Convene, Getty)
    Convene’s deal with Saks owner not as rosy as it sounds
    Convene’s deal with Saks owner not as rosy as it sounds
    Lendlease’s Sara Neff, Fifth Wall’s Jennifer Place, Shadow Ventures’ KP Reddy, Gary Gensler of the SEC (LinkedIn, Fifth Wall, Shadow Ventures, SEC, iStock)
    SEC’s climate proposals are “wake-up call” for real estate
    SEC’s climate proposals are “wake-up call” for real estate
    Future City Newsletter
    Future City: Opendoor’s manifest destiny
    Future City: Opendoor’s manifest destiny
    Can single-family rentals become a commodity? This startup thinks so
    Can single-family rentals become a commodity? This startup thinks so
    Can single-family rentals become a commodity? This startup thinks so
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.