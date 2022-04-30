Open Menu

Tennis great Boris Becker jailed for failing to disclose valuable real estate

London court finds him guilty of charges related to 2017 bankruptcy

National Weekend Edition /
Apr.April 30, 2022 11:41 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Boris Becker (Getty)

Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been found guilty by a London court of hiding millions of dollars in assets from his creditors — including property in his home country of Germany — and has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail.

According to the BBC, the six-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who rose to fame at the age of 17 in 1985 when he became the youngest person to ever win the men’s singles tournament at Wimbledon, was guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act related to his filing for bankruptcy in 2017.

Becker was supposed to reveal all of his assets to creditors to whom he owed nearly £50m when he declared bankruptcy, but didn’t disclose a sprawling £1,000,000 property he owns in Leimen, hid a loan of €825,000 and assets valued at nearly €427,000, and did not disclose shares owned in a gambling tech firm, according to a New York Times report.

Becker was acquitted of 20 other charges, including nine counts of failing to hand trophies and medals he won during his tennis career, including his Wimbledon awards.

Judge Deborah Taylor showed no love to Becker, who was given a suspended sentence on a conviction for tax evasion in Germany in 2002, claiming he had displayed no remorse or acceptance of guilt.

“You did not heed the warning you were given and the chance you were given by the suspended sentence and that is a significant aggravating factor,” the judge said. “While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility.”

The 54-year-old Becker retired from tennis in 1999 after a career filled with triumphs, including Wimbledon victories in 1985, 1986 and 1989, a U.S. Open championship in 1989, and Australian Open victories in 1991 and 1996.

The home believed to be hidden from investors was put on the market in 2020 for £1.8million, but it came with a catch: the buyer would have to live with Becker’s elderly mother, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

The seven-bedroom home was said to have unrestricted views of the Rhine Valley and included a “granny flat” that would become the “lifelong right of residence” for Becker’s then 85-yea- old widowed mother, Elvira.

Becker, who lives in England, will spend half of his sentence in jail, and half “on license,” which is similar to being released on parole in the United States.

[BBC] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    celebrityCelebrity Real EstateReal Estate Crime

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Alicia Keys and Swiss Beats (Getty)
    Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats sell Jersey mansion at a loss
    Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats sell Jersey mansion at a loss
    Elle Macpherson's Coral Gables home. (Douglas Elliman)
    Elle Macpherson’s Florida home hits market for $29M
    Elle Macpherson’s Florida home hits market for $29M
    Jonah Hill and 36 Bleecker Street in Manhattan NYC (StreetEasy, Getty)
    Wolf of Bleecker Street: Jonah Hill in contract to sell Noho condo
    Wolf of Bleecker Street: Jonah Hill in contract to sell Noho condo
    John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with 374 Broome Street in Manhattan NYC (Getty, StreetEasy)
    No “Ordinary People”: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen find buyer for Nolita apartments
    No “Ordinary People”: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen find buyer for Nolita apartments
    Warren Buffett’s former Omaha home hits the market
    Warren Buffett’s former Omaha home hits the market
    Warren Buffett’s former Omaha home hits the market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.