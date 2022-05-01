Open Menu

You want this: Janet Jackson selling Central Park West condo for $9M

New York Weekend Edition /
May.May 01, 2022 01:26 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Janet Jackson’s Central Park West condo (Sothebys)

Sure, it’s a great apartment … but what has it done for her lately?

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that pop superstar Janet Jackson has listed a Central Park West apartment she’s owned for 25 years but hasn’t been in since before the pandemic started.

And it looks like she probably won’t miss it much.

“I always treasured my home’s wonderful location and the breathtaking views that capture the magic and excitement of New York,” the “Control” singer told the publication. “It’s time for someone else to enjoy it and make new memories.”

Jackson paid $2.8 million in 1998 for the home with views of the park and Billionaires Row, and is seeking $8.995 million for it now.

Janet Jackson and the 1 Central Park West apartment back in 2014.

Located on the 34th floor of One Central Park West and connected to the Trump International Hotel, the three-bedroom, 2,100-square-foot apartment comes with access to the inn’s amenities, including room service from Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s restaurant on the property.

The open-plan living space is filled with light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, its agents, Juliette Janssens and Allison Koffman of Sotheby’s International Realty, told the newspaper. It also has a wood-paneled library, and a cut-out in the wall separating the kitchen so even those doing the cooking can take advantage of the views.

It’s not the first time the apartment has been available — sort of. Back in 2014, Jackson listed thee-and-a-half bathroom spread for rent, asking for $35,000 a month.

The youngest sister in the Jackson clan, Janet rose to fame first as a child star on such television series as “Good Times” and “Diff’rent Strokes.”

She transitioned to music as a teenager, hitting it big with her album “Control” in 1986, when she was 20. She went on to become one of the most influential artists in pop music, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart 10 times, while selling more than 50 million records worldwide.

Her 1993 album Janet featured the hit “You Want This,” which should help explain the headline.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateCentral Park WestResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Cromwell Island (Hall and Hall, iStock)
    Private island on Montana’s Flathead Lake asks $72M
    Private island on Montana’s Flathead Lake asks $72M
    Pickleball courts are a hot new amenity. (Getty)
    Luxury living’s next essential amenity: Pickleball courts
    Luxury living’s next essential amenity: Pickleball courts
    John Henry and the estate (Getty, Homes of the Rich)
    Red Sox owner John Henry buys Nantucket estate
    Red Sox owner John Henry buys Nantucket estate
    Ellen Degeneres and some of her real estate investments (Credit: Getty Images)
    Celebrity side-hustle: Flipping houses makes millions for stars
    Celebrity side-hustle: Flipping houses makes millions for stars
    Virginia (Google Earth)
    Virginia listing sabotaged by squatter living in basement
    Virginia listing sabotaged by squatter living in basement
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.