You want this: Janet Jackson selling Central Park West condo for $9M

Sure, it’s a great apartment … but what has it done for her lately?

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that pop superstar Janet Jackson has listed a Central Park West apartment she’s owned for 25 years but hasn’t been in since before the pandemic started.

And it looks like she probably won’t miss it much.

“I always treasured my home’s wonderful location and the breathtaking views that capture the magic and excitement of New York,” the “Control” singer told the publication. “It’s time for someone else to enjoy it and make new memories.”

Jackson paid $2.8 million in 1998 for the home with views of the park and Billionaires Row, and is seeking $8.995 million for it now.

Located on the 34th floor of One Central Park West and connected to the Trump International Hotel, the three-bedroom, 2,100-square-foot apartment comes with access to the inn’s amenities, including room service from Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s restaurant on the property.

The open-plan living space is filled with light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, its agents, Juliette Janssens and Allison Koffman of Sotheby’s International Realty, told the newspaper. It also has a wood-paneled library, and a cut-out in the wall separating the kitchen so even those doing the cooking can take advantage of the views.

It’s not the first time the apartment has been available — sort of. Back in 2014, Jackson listed thee-and-a-half bathroom spread for rent, asking for $35,000 a month.

The youngest sister in the Jackson clan, Janet rose to fame first as a child star on such television series as “Good Times” and “Diff’rent Strokes.”

She transitioned to music as a teenager, hitting it big with her album “Control” in 1986, when she was 20. She went on to become one of the most influential artists in pop music, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart 10 times, while selling more than 50 million records worldwide.

Her 1993 album Janet featured the hit “You Want This,” which should help explain the headline.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli