Open Menu

Vornado selling Queens office property for $175M

60 Guilders buys in Long Island City, where market is faring better than Manhattan’s

New York /
May.May 02, 2022 04:21 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Vornado Realty's Steven Roth, 60 Guilders' Kevin Chisolm with 33-00 Northern Boulevard (Getty, VNO, 60 Guilders)

Vornado Realty’s Steven Roth, 60 Guilders’ Kevin Chisholm with 33-00 Northern Boulevard (Getty, VNO, 60 Guilders)

Vornado Realty Trust has struck a $175 million deal to sell its Center Building office property in Long Island City, where the office market has held up favorably compared to Manhattan’s.

The Steve Roth-led REIT is in contract to sell the roughly 550,000 square-foot building at 33-00 Northern Boulevard to a partnership led by 60 Guilders, sources told The Real Deal.

The property is near fully leased to government agencies including the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the city’s Human Resources Administration. Such agencies are generally long-term tenants that pose no relocation risk, particularly in this area of Long Island City, which has a large concentration of government offices.

Vornado purchased the building for $142 million in 2015.

Read more

A spokesperson for Vornado declined to comment and a representative for 60 Guilders did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The deal was brokered by a Cushman & Wakefield team led by Adam Spies and Doug Harmon, who declined to comment.

Led by Kevin Chisholm and Bastien Broda, 60 Guilders is teaming up on the deal with a fund run by Sixth Street Partners overseen by Jonathan Klein, formerly the co-head of the real estate group at Fortress Investment Group.

Last year, 60 Guilders bought the Downtown Brooklyn office property at 12 Metrotech Center for $128 million in partnership with the hedge fund Davidson Kempner.

With all the uncertainty facing office landlords, Long Island City’s market is trending in a positive direction.

Availability in the Queens neighborhood has been falling for three consecutive quarters while Manhattan availability is on the rise, according to first-quarter reports from Newmark Knight Frank.

Long Island City asking rents climbed 4.5 percent from the end of 2021 through the first three months of the year to an average of just over $54 per square foot. Manhattan asking rents gained just 0.4 percent during that time.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    60 GuildersInvestment Saleslong island cityVornado Realty Trust

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)
    Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
    Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
    Vornado chairman and CEO Steven Roth, and 608 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images)
    “Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
    “Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
    Tavros' Dov Barnett and Charney's Sam Charney with 24-09 Jackson Avenue (Tavros, Charney Companies, Google Maps)
    Charney, Tavros pick up stalled LIC development site
    Charney, Tavros pick up stalled LIC development site
    847 Second Ave (Loopnet, iStock) Turtle Bay, Apartments
    I-sales: Maligned landlord sells in Park Slope, Midtown apts trade for $42M
    I-sales: Maligned landlord sells in Park Slope, Midtown apts trade for $42M
    Sonesta's John Murray along with the Benjamin Hotel (front left), the Shelburne Hotel & Suites (front right), the Fifty Hotel & Suites (back left) and the Garden Suites Hotel (back right) (Google Maps, Sonesta)
    Midtown hotel portfolio sale suggests big value drop
    Midtown hotel portfolio sale suggests big value drop
    Equity Group Investment's Sam Zell and 500 West 23rd Street in Chelsea (Equity Group Investment, Equity Apartments)
    Sam Zell’s EQR wants $750M+ for NYC rental portfolio
    Sam Zell’s EQR wants $750M+ for NYC rental portfolio
    Robot arms and 45-18 Court Square (Newmark, iStock)
    Here come the robots: life sciences firm nearly doubles LIC footprint
    Here come the robots: life sciences firm nearly doubles LIC footprint
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.