It’s a motel makeover that’s made for TV.

The Palm Sprints Desert Sun is reporting that “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” winner Trixie Mattel has documeted her purchase and renovation of a Palm Springs motel for her new limited series “Trixie Motel.”

Mattel, the drag alter ego of Brian Michael Firkus, teamed with her partner David Silver to purchase the pink-laden Ruby Montana Coral Sands Inn, whose four-month-long rebirth as the “Trixie Motel” will play out over eight episodes of Discovery+ series premiering on June 3.

“When I first walked into the dark and dingy motel, I was disgusted, horrified and I just wanted to take a match to the place,” Mattel said in a statement. “But then I thought about how a little paint and glitter can turn a 32-year-old bald man from Wisconsin into a Hollywood darling, and I knew with our talented team and some strategic reconstructive surgery, we could turn this dump into a dazzler.”

Mattel says she purchase the motel for $2 million, then invested another $500,000 renovating the grounds and creating seven themed rooms the drag superstar says are “100 percent Trixie Mattel.”

On the show, Mattel is paid visits from friends including “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel, Lisa Vanderpump of “Vanderpump Rules,” comedian Nicole Byer, “Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott, actor Leslie Jordan and drag queen collaborator Katya. Mattel and Silver also get help from fashion and interior designer Dani Dazey and Palm Springs project manager David Rios for help.

Mattel, who bases her persona on the Barbie dolls and other Mattel toys she loved growing up, was the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” during its third season in 2018. She had previously appeared on the seventh season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2015.

Mattel has also starred in the World of Wonder web series “UNHhhh” since 2016, as well as the Viceland spin-off “The Trixie & Katya Show,” and the Netflix web series “I Like to Watch”, both with fellow drag queen and collaborator Katya Zamolodchikova.

[Palm Springs Desert Sun] — Vince DiMiceli