Buyer found for Richard Gere’s $28M Westchester estate

“It must be difficult to let go of something so beautiful.”

The memorable line from the 1990 romantic comedy “Pretty Woman” could also apply to its frontman’s sale of his 49-acre estate in Pound Ridge.

Richard Gere recently signed a contract with a buyer for the huge Westchester County property, Mansion Global reported. The buyer and the sale price haven’t been disclosed, but Gere was looking for a pretty penny when he listed it last October for $28 million.

The actor was reportedly ready to leave the estate after more than three decades to relocate to another Westchester town, North Salem, with his wife, Alejandra Silva, and their two young children. The New York Post previously reported they paid $9.8 million for a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home.

Gere paid $1.5 million in 1986 for 81 Lyndel Road in Pound Ridge. The property includes a three-story, 11,000-square-foot Colonial with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and nine fireplaces. The property includes two large secondary residences, a shed, a six-stall barn and a swimming pool.

The estate is surrounded by 4,300 acres of protected land. There are riding trails, a private lake with a sandy beach and a separate island accessible by rowboat. Other features include views of rolling hills, mature trees and a hidden soccer field.

Muffin Dowdle of Ginnel Real Estate had the listing.

The sale of Gere’s estate is likely to shatter local residential records. According to Zillow, the most expensive sale in town history was of a 30-acre estate with a 9,800-square-foot historic home. That property sold last month for $9.8 million, approximately a third of what Gere was asking.

Gere hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2017, but starred in the 2019 BBC Two series “MotherFatherSon,” the first major television role of his career.

[MG] — Holden Walter-Warner