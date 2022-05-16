Open Menu

Major Food Group bringing members club to Hudson Yards

Company behind Carbone opening New York branch of ZZ’s Club

New York /
May.May 16, 2022 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Major Food Group managing partner Jeff Zalaznick in front of 37 Hudson Yards (Major Food Group, Google Maps)

The company behind Carbone is cooking up a new experience at Hudson Yards with a more exclusive iteration of its downtown predecessor.

Major Food Group is planning a New York branch of ZZ’s Club, a members-only establishment popular in Miami, in 25,000 square feet across three floors at 37 Hudson Yards, the New York Times reported.

ZZ’s Club will replace the Tavern, an exclusive bistro established in partnership with Wine Spectator. The new club will include a Japanese restaurant and an edition of Carbone, adding to the five Carbones in the world that have followed the original Greenwich Village location. There will also be lounges, bars and party spaces.

It’s not clear how much a membership at the club will cost, but it likely won’t be cheap. Even for those who can afford it, getting in could prove to be a challenge; the group’s managing partner Jeff Zalaznick told the Times there’s a 7,000-plus person waiting list for the Miami branch of ZZ’s Club.

The New York branch is expected to open by the end of the year.

Major Food Group operates a number of establishments in New York, including ZZ’s Clam Bar, Dirty French and Santina. But the company has been focusing some of its biggest efforts in Miami, where it launched an expansion in late 2020.

Read more

The restaurant and hospitality group is partnering with developer Michael Stern to build a branded luxury condo tower in the Brickell neighborhood, The Real Deal reported in December. The 1 million-square-foot, 259-unit project is the first time Major Food Group is expanding into residential real estate.

The tower is expected to include two or three restaurants overseen by the group. Condo sales are expected to launch this year.

Major Food Group isn’t the only entity bringing a club to the city in the coming months. Famed British club manager Robin Birley signed a lease for a dining club that’s slated to span more than 12,000 square feet on the Upper East Side. The club is scheduled to open next year.

[NYT] — Holden Walter-Warner




