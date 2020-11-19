Open Menu

New York restaurateur Major Food Group to open three concepts in Miami

Company that operates Carbone in NYC plans to open three concepts in the Miami area over the next year

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 19, 2020 01:35 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Major Food Group's Jeff Zalaznick and the Design District location (iStock)

New York restaurateur Major Food Group is expanding to Miami, with three locations planned in the Design District, South Beach and Brickell, The Real Deal has learned.

The company, with concepts that include Carbone, Santina, The Grill and Parm, signed a lease for the space on the northeast corner of 41st Street and First Avenue in the Miami Design District, owner Jeff Zalaznick confirmed to TRD.

Craig Robins’ Dacra owns the building, which is catty-corner to the Museum Garage.

Major Food Group also signed a lease in the South-of-Fifth neighborhood of Miami Beach, and one in Miami’s Brickell area. Zalaznick said the company hasn’t decided which concepts will be in which site.

“We’re very focused on the Miami market and we’re hopefully going to be starting to open restaurants in the next four to 12 months,” he said. Zalaznick declined to provide further details about the locations.

Major Food Group has 21 restaurants in New York, Las Vegas, Hong Kong and Tel Aviv, according to the company’s website. Its partners include Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi. Most recently, Major Food Group opened The Grill, The Lobster Club and other food and beverage outlets at The Seagram Building in New York.

In the Miami Design District, the restaurant group will be opening in a space across the street from a store Tesla is building, and on the same street as Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Stone Island, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

Robins, who has led the transformation of the district into a high-end mixed-use retail and dining destination, said that it is significant that “so many companies are moving forward” with their opening plans in the neighborhood during the pandemic.





