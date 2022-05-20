Two famous comedians are moving from their respective Manhattan digs.

Jimmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show,” and his film producer wife Nancy Juvonen are in contract to sell their penthouse at 34 Gramercy Park East, the New York Post reported. The couple listed the home for $15 million, but the buyer — fellow celeb Cara Delevingne — reportedly inked an off-market deal for a few million less.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom home spans close to 5,000 square feet. Fallon and Juvonen assembled it over several years by combining four apartments. Juvonen sourced the wallpaper herself and there’s a vintage bar, along with a hidden playroom.

They listed the home last March, looking to spend more time at their Hamptons home in Sagaponack. Fallon bought the Gramercy Park East home as a single-room pad in 2002 for $850,000.

Jeremy Stein and Debbie Korb of Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing. Delevingne is a British model, actress and singer who sometimes goes off script.

Across the city, another comedian is looking to match Fallon’s success at a similar price point.

“Life & Beth” star Amy Schumer listed her Upper West Side penthouse apartment for $15 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The listing comes six years after the comedian purchased the pad at 190 Riverside Drive for $12.1 million, well below the initial $18.9 million listing price.

The 4,500-square-foot apartment takes up the entire floor and has five bedrooms. The living room has angled skylights and a custom gas fireplace. The unit has 360-degree views outside and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a rooftop garden and wraparound terraces.

Schumer intimated to the Journal that she, her husband and their son are planning a move to Brooklyn, where U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, her cousin, grew up and still lives.

“If you leave this borough, what borough do people usually move to? It’s not rocket science,” Schumer said.

Adam Modlin of Modlin Group is the listing agent for the property.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner