Neil Patrick Harris sells Harlem brownstone in neighborhood record

Harris, David Burtka listed home for $7.3M last year

New York /
May.May 25, 2022 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka in front of 2036 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps)

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are in contract to sell their Harlem home at a — wait for it — legendary price for the neighborhood.

Harris and Burtka inked a deal with a local New Yorker, who is in contract to buy the home at 2036 Fifth Avenue for north of $7.1 million, people familiar told the New York Post. While the roughly $888 per square foot sale may ultimately come in below the $7.3 million asking price, it’s still reportedly expected to be a record for the neighborhood.

Harris — known for suiting up as Barney Stinson in “How I Met Your Mother” — and fellow actor Burtka listed the home in August for roughly $916 per square foot. It was briefly pulled off the market after a storm caused some water damage.

They appear poised to more than double the $3.6 million they paid for the five-story brownstone in 2013. The couple renovated the property with Los Angeles-based interior designer Trace Lehnhoff and New York architect Jeffrey Povero, but many original details from the 1908-built property remain.

The 8,000-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half bathrooms. There’s a 10-seat home theater, a furnished roof deck with a built-in gas grill and four outdoor spaces, including a terraced garden.

One of the most unique aspects of the home is a trick door, which opens by pressing the eyeball of a magician on a nearby vintage poster. There’s also a vintage bar, sourced from an old hotel.

Before Harris and Burtka lived at the home with their family, it served as a bed and breakfast, a speakeasy and at one point, a music school for girls.

Vickey Barron and Pacey Barron of Compass have the listing.

Harris, Burtka and their twins are reportedly spending more time at their home in the Hamptons. The couple bought the four-bedroom house in East Hampton for $5.5 million in 2017. The 5,250-square-foot estate includes a tennis court, swimming pool and multiple gardens.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




