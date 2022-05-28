You may soon be able to flip through the latest Elle while lounging in one of the fashion brand’s own hotels.

Elle International is launching Elle Hospitality, an arm of the fashion magazine dedicated towards hotels and resorts, Business of Fashion reported. Elle Hospitality is set to open its first property, Maison Elle, in Paris this October.

It’s far from alone. Bulgari, Armani and Fila also plan to start new properties, while LVMH hired a new hospitality chief, suggesting it may follow in their footsteps.

Elle’s boutique four-star hotel will be near the Arc de Triomphe. It will include 25 rooms decorated with French furniture and designs, a bar, a spa and a library complete with archives from Elle. The firm is also set to open an eco-conscious beachfront property in Jalisco, Mexico in 2023, along with others in Brazil, China and Europe down the road.

“As travel [picks up] more and more, travelers want to come to a hotel for an experience and we… believe we can attract Elle readers and fashion lovers,” said Constance Benqué, chief executive of Elle International.

Embracing hospitality doesn’t mean just seeking more revenue through hotel bookings. It’s also an opportunity for brands to market themselves and their various products.

Bulgari opened its first hotel in Milan in 2004. It plans to almost double its footprint, opening in Moscow, Rome, Tokyo and Los Angeles and aims to open its first U.S. lodging, a 100-key hotel at 100 21st Street in Miami Beach, by 2024.

LVMH already owns more than 50 luxury hotels. Armani owns two, in Milan and Dubai, and hopes to open a third in Saudi Arabia in 2025.

The push comes as the hospitality industry tries to emerge from the pandemic. U.S. hotel occupancy reached 65 percent last month, down only slightly from 67 percent in April 2019. In Paris, hotels have reached their highest profit levels in three years.

[BoF] — Holden Walter-Warner