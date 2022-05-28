Open Menu

Elle, luxury brands enter hotel market

Fashion brand is one of several embracing hospitality sector

National Weekend Edition /
May.May 28, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Elle International's Constance Benqué (Getty Images, iStock)

Elle International’s Constance Benqué (Getty Images, iStock)

You may soon be able to flip through the latest Elle while lounging in one of the fashion brand’s own hotels.

Elle International is launching Elle Hospitality, an arm of the fashion magazine dedicated towards hotels and resorts, Business of Fashion reported. Elle Hospitality is set to open its first property, Maison Elle, in Paris this October.

It’s far from alone. Bulgari, Armani and Fila also plan to start new properties, while LVMH hired a new hospitality chief, suggesting it may follow in their footsteps.

Elle’s boutique four-star hotel will be near the Arc de Triomphe. It will include 25 rooms decorated with French furniture and designs, a bar, a spa and a library complete with archives from Elle. The firm is also set to open an eco-conscious beachfront property in Jalisco, Mexico in 2023, along with others in Brazil, China and Europe down the road.

“As travel [picks up] more and more, travelers want to come to a hotel for an experience and we… believe we can attract Elle readers and fashion lovers,” said Constance Benqué, chief executive of Elle International.

Embracing hospitality doesn’t mean just seeking more revenue through hotel bookings. It’s also an opportunity for brands to market themselves and their various products.

Bulgari opened its first hotel in Milan in 2004. It plans to almost double its footprint, opening in Moscow, Rome, Tokyo and Los Angeles and aims to open its first U.S. lodging, a 100-key hotel at 100 21st Street in Miami Beach, by 2024.

LVMH already owns more than 50 luxury hotels. Armani owns two, in Milan and Dubai, and hopes to open a third in Saudi Arabia in 2025.

The push comes as the hospitality industry tries to emerge from the pandemic. U.S. hotel occupancy reached 65 percent last month, down only slightly from 67 percent in April 2019. In Paris, hotels have reached their highest profit levels in three years.

Read more

[BoF] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel MarketHotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    “The New Kings of New York” rockets to top of Amazon charts
    “The New Kings of New York” rockets to top of Amazon charts
    “The New Kings of New York” rockets to top of Amazon charts
    Gopuff co-CEO Rafael Ilishayev (Gopuff, iStock)
    Gopuff scaling back warehouse footprint amid rapid-delivery slowdown
    Gopuff scaling back warehouse footprint amid rapid-delivery slowdown
    Incoming WeWork CFO Andre Fernandez (WeWork, iStock)
    WeWork names new CFO
    WeWork names new CFO
    Brian R. Steinwurtzel and 100 Pearl Street (GFP Real Estate, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Squash club starting a racket at 100 Pearl Street office tower
    Squash club starting a racket at 100 Pearl Street office tower
    Upflex co-founders Christophe Garnier and Ginger Dhaliwal (Upflex, LinkedIn/Ginger Dhaliwal, iStock)
    Upflex raises $30M, signaling rise of flex-office aggregators
    Upflex raises $30M, signaling rise of flex-office aggregators
    Vorea Principal's Peter Papamichael with 10-04 Borden Ave (Vorea Group, iStock)
    Skydiver lands first NYC location in Long Island City
    Skydiver lands first NYC location in Long Island City
    Two Trees Management's Jed Walentas and 50 West 23rd Street (Walentas/via Marc Skrivo, Google Maps, iStock)
    Trustpilot takes 34k sf at Two Trees’ Midtown South building
    Trustpilot takes 34k sf at Two Trees’ Midtown South building
    Bruce Brickman and 35-11 9th Street (Young Jewish Professionals, Google Maps)
    Astoria cigar factory converted to offices highlighted NYC i-sales last week
    Astoria cigar factory converted to offices highlighted NYC i-sales last week
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.