Open Menu

Bulgari plans first US hotel on oceanfront Miami Beach site

Seagull Hotel sold in January for $120M

Miami /
Dec.December 02, 2020 06:09 PM
By Wade Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin and 100 21st Street, Miami (Bvlgari via Twitter, Getty, iStock)

Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin and 100 21st Street, Miami (Bvlgari via Twitter, Getty, iStock)

 

Italian luxury house Bulgari plans to open its first hotel in the U.S. in Miami Beach.

Bulgari announced plans to redevelop the oceanfront property at 100 21st Street, previously home to the Seagull Hotel Miami Beach. The 100-room hotel, which is permanently closed, sold to Blue Horizon Group in January for $120 million.

Bulgari expects to open a 100-key hotel by 2024, according to a press release. Amenities will include an outdoor pool, spa and fitness facilities. The Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel will handle restoration and design work.

The Seagull, which was built in 1948, was expected to be redeveloped into a luxury hotel after Lionheart Capital and Actium Development Co. sold the property. The joint venture had purchased it at auction for about $31 million two years earlier. https://therealdeal.com/miami/2020/01/13/lionheart-and-jeffrey-dagowitz-sell-seagull-hotel-miami-beach-for-120m/

Blue Horizon, the independent private investment arm of a family office, is led by CEO Nabil Kobeissi.

The Bulgari Miami Beach will mark the 11th hotel for the brand, which has properties in Milan, London and Dubai. Locations in Paris, Rome, Moscow and Tokyo are also in the pipeline. https://therealdeal.com/2015/11/10/bulgaris-730-fifth-lease-sets-new-nyc-retail-record/

Luxury hotel group Aman is also planning to expand to South Florida. Developer Vlad Doronin and investor Len Blavatnik are planning a 56-key hotel and 23 luxury condos for the Faena District site at 3425 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. https://therealdeal.com/miami/2020/10/14/miami-beach-approves-zoning-change-allowing-for-aman-tower/

Last month, the three families that own Ritz-Carlton hotels in South Beach and Bal Harbour, as well as the Sagamore Hotel in Miami Beach, merged ownership of their properties. https://therealdeal.com/miami/2020/11/12/owners-of-ritz-carlton-south-beach-and-bal-harbour-hotels-merge-with-sagamore/





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hotelsmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel

    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel

    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel
    Jerry Bruckheimer and his penthouse (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

    Jerry Bruckheimer lists Miami Beach penthouse for $17M

    Jerry Bruckheimer lists Miami Beach penthouse for $17M
    James Curnin and 416 West San Marino Drive (Getty, Google Maps)

    Spec home builder James Curnin buys Venetian Islands teardown

    Spec home builder James Curnin buys Venetian Islands teardown
    (Google Maps)

    Condo sales plunge in Miami-Dade during Thanksgiving week

    Condo sales plunge in Miami-Dade during Thanksgiving week
    Simon and David Reuben with St. Regis Bal Harbour (Getty, Google Maps)

    Reuben Brothers takes over $132M loan backing St. Regis Bal Harbour

    Reuben Brothers takes over $132M loan backing St. Regis Bal Harbour
    John Simonian with 6360 North Bay Road and 6342 North Bay Road (Getty, Google Maps)

    Luxury watch retailer sells adjacent Miami Beach homes for $44M

    Luxury watch retailer sells adjacent Miami Beach homes for $44M
    Joel Meyerson and 24 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach (The Pure Source, Sotheby's)

    CEO of cosmetics manufacturer buys Palm Island home for $11M

    CEO of cosmetics manufacturer buys Palm Island home for $11M
    Steve Witkoff and 4766 North Bay Road (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

    Steve Witkoff pays $8M for waterfront North Bay Road lot

    Steve Witkoff pays $8M for waterfront North Bay Road lot
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.