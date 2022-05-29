Open Menu

Fans calling foul over plan to replace Milan’s soccer stadium

San Siro has been a Milanese landmark since 1926. Fans want to keep it that way.

National /
May.May 29, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of the new San Siro Stadium (Populous, iStock)

Rendering of the new San Siro Stadium (Populous, iStock)

Milan’s Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, a mecca for Milanese soccer fans since 1926, has fallen into such disrepair that the two teams that share it want to build a replacement. Fans aren’t happy.

Rumors have been circulating for months that Inter Milan and A.C. Milan — the two teams based at the stadium known as San Siro — want to abandon or demolish it, the New York Times reported. Those fears came true in December, when the clubs selected a proposal by American architecture firm Populous for a 60,000-spectator stadium with a glass envelope and a series of steel legs, to be dubbed the Cathedral.

Milan Mayor Beppe Sala, who generally supports the project, told the teams that San Siro will remain at least until 2026, when it’s slated to host the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. Groups have cropped up to oppose the demolition on environmental and cultural preservationist grounds.

Many of the factors behind the new stadium are larger than Milan. As soccer has evolved, the economics of the sport have changed. An influx of cash across European soccer leagues from billionaire team owners have left Serie A, once the world’s premier league, riddled with debt.

Between 2010 and 2020, European clubs spent more than $20 billion to build 153 new stadiums, 99 percent of that spent outside Italy. Team executives argue that a new stadium would help them raise enough revenue to compete across the continent.

“In terms of revenues, we have, both Milan and Inter, revenues of around 35 to 40 million euros a year” — roughly $37 million to $42 million — “from the stadium, while our competitors are about €100 million,” Paolo Scaroni, chairman of A.C. Milan, told the Times.

The teams say that logistical issues and delays would make a renovation unfeasible. Instead, they plan to build the new stadium nearby and convert San Siro into public open space, potentially with some preserved pieces of the old stadium.

Read more

While many local groups oppose the change, not everyone does.

“Italy is like an open-air museum: We have a lot of heritage,” said Massimo Roj, a Milanese architect and supporter of Inter Milan, in an interview with the Times. “San Siro is an old building. Your memory now is there, but, in 10 years time, we’ll be in another stadium, called San Siro again.”

The public will review the proposals this summer, a process with plenty of rabbit holes to bog down the push for a new stadium. But even if preservationists win out, a new stadium is all but assured, as the clubs have said they’re willing to just build a new stadium elsewhere in Milan.

[New York Times] – Joe Lovinger




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDevelopmentInternational real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Elle International's Constance Benqué (Getty Images, iStock)
    Elle, luxury brands enter hotel market
    Elle, luxury brands enter hotel market
    “The New Kings of New York” rockets to top of Amazon charts
    “The New Kings of New York” rockets to top of Amazon charts
    “The New Kings of New York” rockets to top of Amazon charts
    REBNY president James Whelan (REBNY, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Construction pipeline soars 69%: REBNY
    Construction pipeline soars 69%: REBNY
    3 New York Avenue in Jersey City, NJ (Google Maps, iStock)
    Developers land $97M for Jersey City multifamily
    Developers land $97M for Jersey City multifamily
    Gopuff co-CEO Rafael Ilishayev (Gopuff, iStock)
    Gopuff scaling back warehouse footprint amid rapid-delivery slowdown
    Gopuff scaling back warehouse footprint amid rapid-delivery slowdown
    Incoming WeWork CFO Andre Fernandez (WeWork, iStock)
    WeWork names new CFO
    WeWork names new CFO
    Brian R. Steinwurtzel and 100 Pearl Street (GFP Real Estate, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Squash club starting a racket at 100 Pearl Street office tower
    Squash club starting a racket at 100 Pearl Street office tower
    Upflex co-founders Christophe Garnier and Ginger Dhaliwal (Upflex, LinkedIn/Ginger Dhaliwal, iStock)
    Upflex raises $30M, signaling rise of flex-office aggregators
    Upflex raises $30M, signaling rise of flex-office aggregators
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.