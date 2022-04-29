Open Menu

Miami approves major lease for Beckham soccer stadium mixed-use development

Voters approved referendum in November 2018

Miami /
Apr.April 29, 2022 04:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: David Beckham, former professional footballer and current president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF; Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami; and Jorge Mas, chairman, MasTec, along with a rendering of Miami Freedom Park (Getty Images, City of Miami)

From left: David Beckham, former professional footballer and current president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF; Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami; and Jorge Mas, chairman, MasTec, along with a rendering of Miami Freedom Park (Getty Images, City of Miami)

The city of Miami commission chambers erupted into cheers and applause after elected officials approved the long-awaited lease of city-owned land for a Major League Soccer stadium-anchored mixed-use development planned by David Beckham and his partners.

Miami city commissioners voted 4 to 1 to approve the controversial no-bid deal with Miami Freedom Park and Inter Miami CF during a special commission meeting on Thursday.

The partnership that will develop the city-owned Melreese golf course at 1802 Northwest 37th Avenue is led by brothers and Miami businessmen Jorge and Jose Mas and includes soccer superstar Beckham and Los Angeles-based Ares Management. Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son sold their ownership interest to Beckham and the Mas brothers last year. Jorge Mas, Inter Miami’s managing owner, is chair of Coral Gables-based infrastructure engineering and construction firm MasTec.

The 73-acre Melreese plan has been in the works for over four years, and was delayed in its presentation to the commission, but it’s been even longer since Beckham first sought to bring an MLS team to Miami. The development also calls for an office complex, retail space, hotel and 58-acre park with public soccer fields. Melreese is just east of Miami International Airport.

In November 2018, residents approved a referendum that authorized the city to negotiate and execute the 99-year lease with the soccer group. The Inter Miami team has been playing at the temporary home it built over the old Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Russell, commission chair Christine King, and commissioners Joe Carollo and Alex Díaz de la Portilla voted in favor of the amended lease. Commissioner Manolo Reyes voted against it.

After a public comment period, commissioners and Miami Freedom Park’s partners discussed compromises that could be made to push the deal through. The city will have two new “clean” appraisals completed, since the appraisal that was used was completed prior to the pandemic and before the city’s real estate market experienced a huge boom. The average of the two appraisals would be used to determine the final price. The clean appraisals would not take into consideration the cost of environmental remediation required to clean up the golf course site.

The annual base rent also went up to $4.3 million from about $3.6 million, and rent would increase during construction, according to the Miami Herald.

At one point, Carollo suggested building a larger stadium that could also accommodate the University of Miami’s football team, while King pushed for hiring ex-convicts. Russell also sought to distribute $20 million in park funds fairly to different districts.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and the commissioners celebrated with the Mas brothers outside of City Hall after the vote Thursday. But it wasn’t clear a vote would occur until more than four hours into the meeting.

An outburst from commissioner Ken Russell prompted a recess just as commissioners were about to vote . Addressing his fellow commissioners, Russell referenced personal attacks they have made against him. Russell was the tie-breaking vote, as it required four of five commissioners to approve.

“You spoke earlier about congeniality on this dais. There is no congeniality on this dais. You spoke about trust on this dais. There is no trust on this dais. There is transaction. There is power. There is ego,” Russell said, shortly before King called for a recess. “I’m here despite the fight, despite the negative, because I believe this project has a chance to be good for this city. But I won’t let it go until I believe it is correct.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    David BeckhamFrancis SuarezJorge MasMelreesemiami city commissionMiami Freedom ParkSoccer Stadium

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    L-R Carlos Rodriguez Jr. of Driftwood Capital, Alex Mantecon of MV Real Estate Holdings, and Jay Stein of Dream Hotel (MV Real Estate Holdings, Driftwood Capital, Dream Hotel)
    Voters will decide fate of Dream Hotel-anchored riverfront project on Wharf Miami site
    Voters will decide fate of Dream Hotel-anchored riverfront project on Wharf Miami site
    “Record-setting” market: Real estate powerhouses talk tech, infrastructure, development and hot housing market at TRD’s Miami event
    “Record-setting” market: Real estate powerhouses talk tech, infrastructure, development and hot housing market at TRD’s Miami event
    “Record-setting” market: Real estate powerhouses talk tech, infrastructure, development and hot housing market at TRD’s Miami event
    Miami’s real estate-backed mayor reelected, Virginia Key marina lease rejected
    Miami’s real estate-backed mayor reelected, Virginia Key marina lease rejected
    Miami’s real estate-backed mayor reelected, Virginia Key marina lease rejected
    Here are the real estate players who contributed to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s reelection campaign
    Here are the real estate players who contributed to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s reelection campaign
    Here are the real estate players who contributed to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s reelection campaign
    Ares Management co-founders Michael Aroughet and Antony Ressler with David Beckham and a rendering of the project (Getty, Freedom Park)
    Ares Management makes $150M play for David Beckham’s Miami soccer venture
    Ares Management makes $150M play for David Beckham’s Miami soccer venture
    2955 Northeast Seventh Avenue and Arte Surfside and Arrington's Coral Gables mansion (Google Maps, Arte, James Irwin / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)
    South Florida by the numbers: The mainstreaming of cryptocurrency
    South Florida by the numbers: The mainstreaming of cryptocurrency
    Mayor Francis Suarez (Getty, iStock)
    Tibor Hollo, Pam Liebman and Housing Trust Group latest to donate to Miami mayor’s campaign
    Tibor Hollo, Pam Liebman and Housing Trust Group latest to donate to Miami mayor’s campaign
    The Coconut Grove Playhouse and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (Phillip Pessar/Flickr, Getty)
    Miami-Dade County wins lawsuit over Coconut Grove Playhouse partial demolition
    Miami-Dade County wins lawsuit over Coconut Grove Playhouse partial demolition
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.