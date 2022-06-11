A mystery tenant has agreed to lease a Key Biscayne estate featured in the 2006 film “Miami Vice” for $100,00 a month — and it’s not even the area’s priciest rental.

Located on a 36,355-square-foot private peninsula on Mashta Island, between Biscayne Bay and Smugglers Cove, the 8,234-square-foot home at 400 South Mashta Drive boasts 480 linear feet on the water and a 70-foot concrete dock big enough to accommodate a 120-foot yacht.

Altara Properties’ Scott Lawrence Porter and Serhant’s Nile Lundgren represented the tenant, who has asked to remain anonymous. Fortune International Realty’s Brigitte De Langeron represented the owners, who listed the property for $39 million in 2016 but never sold it, according to records.

The five-bedroom home comes with floor-to-ceiling windows offering “stunning water views and unbelievable sunsets,” according to the brokers, as well as a home theater, four-car garage and a summer kitchen alongside the curved, in-ground pool that appeared in the film, an adaptation of the classic 1980s crime drama.

Owners Aurelio and Berta Fernandez, who paid $3.6 million for the lot in 2001, told the Wall Street Journal in 2016 that the film’s cast and crew, including Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx, spent a week filming at the estate.

A similarly sized rental on Miami’s Belle Meade Island, 17 miles to the north, has an even higher price tag. The newly built, 8,222-square-foot home at 1125 Belle Meade Island Drive, available for $150,000 a month starting July 1, comes with a 14-car underground garage, an infinity pool and a home theater.

Both listings pale in comparison to former President Donald Trump’s estate at 473 North Country Road in Palm Beach, which hit the market in May asking $208,000 a month. It’s also for sale for $59 million.