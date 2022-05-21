Just how expensive is Florida real estate? Donald Trump’s Palm Beach estate hit the market for rent, asking $208,000 a month while it’s for sale for $59 million.

The monthly rent may seem like a lot, but it’s only the third-priciest in the local market, behind the oceanfront home at 473 North County Road, asking $275,000 a month, and the beachfront mansion at 6 Via Los Incas, asking $250,000 a month.

The Trump property, a 10,455-square-foot, eight-bedroom mansion at 1125 South Ocean Boulevard, next to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago Club, is on the market for rent for $2.5 million per year with Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties, and for sale with Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates. It hit the market for sale in February.

The estate was built in 1956 on a nearly half-acre lot with 200 feet of beachfront and a pool. It comes with a membership in Mar-a-Lago, which includes tri-weekly housekeeping, landscaping and pool services, pending approval from the club.

Unlike the property at 473 North County Road, the rental listing for the Trump estate has no blackout dates, a spokesperson for the listing broker said.

The South Ocean property previously belonged to Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge who sold it in 2018 to a company controlled by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump for $18.5 million. The former president later listed the property as an asset in financial disclosure statements, the Palm Beach Daily News previously reported.

Luxury home sales in Palm Beach have soared since the pandemic began more than two years ago, with a number of record deals and flips.