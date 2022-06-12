The Los Angeles home of the late comedian Bob Saget will soon hit the market for more than $7.75 million.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the “Full House” star’s six-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot Brentwood estate will be listed by his real-estate agent nephew Adam Saget of Compass.

The host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” bought the home in 2003 for $2.895 million and lived there with his three daughters and, some years later, his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, according to the report.

He died in January at the age of 65 after suffering head trauma.

Built in the 1960s, the home was renovated in the early 2000s before “The Aristocrats” star purchased it, Adam Saget told the publication. It features both stone and hardwood flooring, a two-story-tall living room with skylights, an eat-in kitchen, and three fireplaces.

Sitting behind a gated security wall on about one-third of an acre, the grounds include a three-car garage, an in-ground pool, a barbecue and entertainment area, and a guesthouse.

A living room has glass doors opening to a shaded sitting area outside, and the formal dining room includes one of the fireplaces.

After getting his start as a stand-up comedian, Bob Saget starred as Danny Tanner on “Full House” from 1989 until 1997, and reprised the role in “Fuller House” from 2016 until 2020. He also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 until 1997 before turning hosting duties over to John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes.

He also directed the Norm MacDonald vehicle “Dirty Work,” and later played the role of the unreliable narrator on the sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.”

Saget died suddenly and unexpectedly while in Florida on his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy” tour earlier this year.

He routinely played himself on shows featuring other comedians, including “Louie,” “Ellen,” “The Jeff Foxworthy Show” and “The Larry Sanders Show.” He also played himself on “Entourage.”

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli