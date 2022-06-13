Open Menu

Elliman’s Eklund-Gomes team snaps up new West Village office

Hybrid workplace at 41 Bank Street slated to open in the fall

New York /
Jun.June 13, 2022 12:15 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes in front of 41 Bank Street (Eklund-Gomes, Douglas Elliman, Google Maps)

From left: Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes in front of 41 Bank Street (Eklund-Gomes, Douglas Elliman, Google Maps)

In the latest addition to residential brokerages backing the death of the traditional office, Douglas Elliman’s top-producing team is rolling out a flexible workplace in the West Village.

The Eklund-Gomes Team is taking over 1,100 square feet at 41 Bank Street, a former home to short-term locations for Tiffany & Co. and Marc Jacobs shopping experiences. Unlike its current 10,000-square-foot office at 936 Broadway, the new office will be a hub for agents to hot desk.

Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes outside of 41 Bank Street (Courtesy of Eklund-Gomes)

Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes outside of 41 Bank Street (Courtesy of Eklund-Gomes)

The brokers were the top-producing broker team in all of Manhattan last year, closing $492 million across 140 deals in the borough, according to a TRD ranking of the city’s top residential brokers.

The team is led by Fredrik Eklund — known for his role on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” — and John Gomes. The team has 90 agents across 12 markets in four states — with plans to expand into Las Vegas.

Eklund and Gomes said they were not necessarily in the market for a new office, but when one of their agents caught wind of Tiffany’s ending its lease, they decided to claim the iconic property for themselves.

“It came to us very organically,” Eklund said.

The team signed a five-year lease,with possibility for extension. The space, designed as a high-end showroom by Paris Forino, is expected to be completed in the fall.

“We don’t want to have listings in the windows,” Eklund said.

Read more

The new office does not mean a massive push for recruitment, but Gomes said the brokers are “ever expanding our team.” Still, having a hub in the West Village — where the brokers say they’ve been doing a plethora of deals — may attract agents doing business in the area.

As the city’s office markets grapples with changing attitudes around post-pandemic work arrangements, newer brokerages have shifted towards hybrid office models, instead of assigned desks to host agents daily.

“The truth is that people are up and about and all around,” Gomes said. “I always say to the agent, when we see agents in the office, ‘What are you doing here, this is not where you make the money.’”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Douglas Ellimaneklund-gomesNYC BrokersResidential BrokeragesResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    27-28 Thomson Ave (Street Easy) NY, Penthouse
    Hunters Point penthouse sale breaks LIC record
    Hunters Point penthouse sale breaks LIC record
    20568 N 112th Street, Scottsdale, AZ (Redfin)
    Unbuilt Scottsdale mansion asking $32M, priciest in Arizona
    Unbuilt Scottsdale mansion asking $32M, priciest in Arizona
    Bob Saget (Getty)
    Bob Saget’s Brentwood home hits market for $7.75M
    Bob Saget’s Brentwood home hits market for $7.75M
    450 East 52nd Street and Greta Garbo (Credit: Getty Images)
    Talking Garbo: Greta’s apartment hits market for $7.25M
    Talking Garbo: Greta’s apartment hits market for $7.25M
    700 Meadow Lane (Realtor, iStock)
    Most expensive homes listed in each state of the US
    Most expensive homes listed in each state of the US
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.