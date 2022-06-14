Despite traditional resi brokerage dealing with technology-based disruptors and struggling stock prices, it isn’t dead — and it doesn’t look like it will be any time soon. Home prices have soared and continue to rise, the high end of the market is getting even more competitive, and brokerages are still raiding each other for top performers.

Those personnel fights have led to a whole host of new strategies as the houses try to keep their biggest rainmakers happy.

How brokerages look at their superstars can tell us a lot about what they think matters most for maintaining their edge. On a panel discussion hosted by The Real Deal, BHS CEO Bess Freedman called reality TV “horrible” for the industry — right on the stage with Ryan Serhant, who has, of course, made his career on it.

Some brokerages seem to be just shifting course slightly, adding social media resources to woo brokers and buyers. Others are attacking the market with entirely new notions of what the relationship between broker and brokerage should be.

Here at TRD, we’re trying to help readers understand what brokerages are thinking when, say, they lose their superstar or lure new ones. Watch the episode of Paydirt above to see associate publisher Hiten Samtani break it down.