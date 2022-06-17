Open Menu

Jun.June 17, 2022 11:40 AM
TRD Staff
Summer is sizzling and so are the deals —if you know where to look.

For just $1, let The Real Deal guide you through real estate’s ever-changing landscape with a full month of unlimited access to in-depth reporting you won’t find anywhere else. Our newsroom of award-winning journalists amplifies the whisper networks to keep you informed on trends like the effects of the nation’s housing slowdown, the future of office buildings and what’s next for proptech.

If that deal isn’t hot enough, sign up today and save $25 on an annual subscription.

As a national publication, we also have boots on the ground from coast to coast, bringing you in-depth looks at the run on Texas ranches, Chicago’s deconversion wars or South Florida’s home-flipping frenzy. Subscribe today to read all about these and more local trends in real estate.

So instead of mindlessly scrolling through Instagram all summer, tab over to the subscriptions page to unlock a wealth of insider knowledge in our monthly issues and stay up to date with all of the biggest deals.

Anyone in the business can tell you that it pays to keep an ear to the ground. At just $1 a month for unlimited access to round-the-clock real estate coverage — and $25 off annually — TRD’s Summer Sizzle may just be the deal of a lifetime.

Subscribe today for a sizzling summer of real estate news, brought to you by The Real Deal.

“New Kings of New York” author Adam Piore
Listen: “New Kings of New York” author Adam Piore on Lopate
Save the Date: TRD’s South Florida Showcase + Forum returns Nov. 10
Capitalize on an event-ful summer with TRD Brand Studio
Who needs a “beach read?” We’ve got something better
Order your copy now: “The New Kings of New York” has arrived
Join Mayor Eric Adams at TRD’s NYC Real Estate Showcase + Forum
Catch a fireside chat with Gary Barnett at TRD’s NYC Showcase
Quintessential Stephen Ross moments from “The New Kings of New York”
