Home built by Johnny Cash on the market for $1.8M

Cash is accepted.

A five-bedroom California home built by country music icon Johnny Cash in the 1960s has hit the market for $1.795 million.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the 4,500-square-foot house sits on about six acres in Casitas Springs in Ventura County, about 80 miles from Los Angeles.

Cash bought the property with his first wife, Vivian, back in the ’60s, and built the ranch home, which has an in-ground pool in the backyard, there. The couple divorced in 1966, and Vivian continued to live there before selling the home sometime in the early 1970s.

The Man in Black, as Cash was known, went on to marry fellow singer June Carter, with whom he lived on a lakefront estate in Nashville, Tennessee from 1968 until both died in 2003.

The current owners bought the house in 2003 for $739,000, according to the report, and they say it still retains many of the features Cash had installed, including an intercom system, a grandfather clock and, fittingly, a wall-mounted record player.

The rustic interior includes wagon-wheel lighting and a brick fireplace in the den, a tiled-floored kitchen with wood cabinets, and a separate living room with a planked ceiling.

The main bedroom has a sliding glass door leading out to the yard as well as an oversized bay window with views of the mountains in the distance.

There is also one wood-paneled room being used as an office.

Born in Kingsland, Arkansas, to poor cotton farmers, Cash’s singing career took off in the mid-1950s as part of the burgeoning rockabilly scene in Memphis, Tennessee. His signature songs include “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire,” and “Get Rhythm.”

Late in his career, he famously covered songs by contemporary rock artists, including Nine Inch Nail’s “Hurt,” “Rusty Cage” by Soundgarden, and Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.”

[The Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli