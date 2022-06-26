Open Menu

Home built by Johnny Cash on the market for $1.8M

National Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 26, 2022 10:57 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

The ranch home built by Johnny Cash. (Douglas Elliman Realty)

Cash is accepted.

A five-bedroom California home built by country music icon Johnny Cash in the 1960s has hit the market for $1.795 million.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the 4,500-square-foot house sits on about six acres in Casitas Springs in Ventura County, about 80 miles from Los Angeles.

Cash bought the property with his first wife, Vivian, back in the ’60s, and built the ranch home, which has an in-ground pool in the backyard, there. The couple divorced in 1966, and Vivian continued to live there before selling the home sometime in the early 1970s.

The Man in Black, as Cash was known, went on to marry fellow singer June Carter, with whom he lived on a lakefront estate in Nashville, Tennessee from 1968 until both died in 2003.

The current owners bought the house in 2003 for $739,000, according to the report, and they say it still retains many of the features Cash had installed, including an intercom system, a grandfather clock and, fittingly, a wall-mounted record player.

The rustic interior includes wagon-wheel lighting and a brick fireplace in the den, a tiled-floored kitchen with wood cabinets, and a separate living room with a planked ceiling.

The main bedroom has a sliding glass door leading out to the yard as well as an oversized bay window with views of the mountains in the distance.

There is also one wood-paneled room being used as an office.

Born in Kingsland, Arkansas, to poor cotton farmers, Cash’s singing career took off in the mid-1950s as part of the burgeoning rockabilly scene in Memphis, Tennessee. His signature songs include “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire,” and “Get Rhythm.”

Late in his career, he famously covered songs by contemporary rock artists, including Nine Inch Nail’s “Hurt,” “Rusty Cage” by Soundgarden, and Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.”

[The Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateResidential Real Estatesouthern california

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Island Sotheby’s International Realty agent Dan Omer and Hana Ranch in Maui (Sotheby's International Realty)
    Hawaiian ranch next to Oprah hits market for $75M
    Hawaiian ranch next to Oprah hits market for $75M
    Hana Ranch in Maui. (Sotheby's International)
    Mammoth Maui cattle ranch hits market for $75M
    Mammoth Maui cattle ranch hits market for $75M
    Anthony "Fat Tony" Salerno and the Rhinebeck horse farm (Hudson Modern, Getty)
    Rhinebeck farm once owned by mob boss lists for $1.5M
    Rhinebeck farm once owned by mob boss lists for $1.5M
    (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Some 40 million US homes at risk from extreme 2022 weather
    Some 40 million US homes at risk from extreme 2022 weather
    One of the pools at the Brooklyn Tower. (TheBrooklynTower.com)
    Life Time Group to manage 120,000 square feet of amenities at Brooklyn’s +1,000-foot tower
    Life Time Group to manage 120,000 square feet of amenities at Brooklyn’s +1,000-foot tower
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.